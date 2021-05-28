The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 13
ARREST: Shea Leann Freeman, 28, of 476 Hardaman Circle, Boone, was arrested and charged with two counts of being a fugitive out of state. Freeman was issued a June 30 court date and a $75,000 secured bond.
May 17
ARREST: Zachary David Eller, 27, of 375 Rab Road, Ronda, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, resisting a public officer and three counts of felony probation violation. Eller was issued a June 30 court date and a $100,000 secured bond.
ARREST: David Alan Sanders, 34, of 437 Red Top Road, Ferguson, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of resisting a public officer, a parole violation, failure to appear for aiding and abetting a larceny, interfering with an electronic monitoring device, felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny, felony fleeing and eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to heed a light or siren, driving while license revoked and reckless driving to endanger. Sanders was issued a May 20 court date and was not issued a bond.
ARREST: Benjamin Lee Hicks, 38, of 342 Orchard Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Hicks was issued a May 24 court date and a $30,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jeremy Blake Hodges, 37, of 2946 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with failure to appear and a drug treatment court sanction. Hodges was issued a June 4 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
May 18
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of Little Jake Road in Deep Gap.
May 19
CRUELTY: Animal cruelty was reported in the 2000 block of Hattie Hill Road in Vilas.
LARCENY: Felony larceny of a Browning .243 was reported in the 100 block of Hodges Gap road in Boone.
OFFENSE: An offense was reported in the 2000 block of Longhope Road in Todd.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 200 block of Willow Creek Circle in Vilas.
May 20
ARREST: Sherry Lynette Aldridge, 51, no address listed, was arrested and charged with trespassing of real property and resisting a public officer. Aldridge was issued a June 18 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a kayak was reported in the 4000 block of Big Hill Road in Todd.
May 21
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of a coffee maker and 10 towels was reported in the 100 block of Medicine Man Lane in Deep Gap.
May 22
ARREST: Phillip Westwarren McClamroch, 32, of 589 Earnest Brown Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with purchase or possession of a firearm by a person subject to a domestic violence protection order. McClamroch was issued a June 30 court date and was not issued a bond.
May 23
ARREST: Jay Michael Wilson, 49, of 205 Chestnut Hill Drive, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of driving while intoxicated and six other driving charges. Wilson was issued a July 6 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
