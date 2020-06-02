The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 26
ARREST: Tyler Nathaniel Dickens, 21, of 780 Camp Joy Road, Zionville, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a possession of methamphetamine charge. Dickens was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a July 9 court date.
May 27
ARREST: Tony R. Plitt, 38, of 366 Smith St., Vilas, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Plitt was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a July 9 court date.
ARREST: Jerry Don Sluder, 40, of 497 Crestwood Drive, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with felony probation violation. Sluder was issued a $20,000 secured bond and a July 13 court date.
ARREST: Heather Jean Tuntland, 28, of 210 Howards Creek Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Tuntland was issued a $750 secured bond and a July 9 court date.
OFFENSE: An offense was reported in the 200 block of New River Heights Road, Boone.
May 28
ARREST: Thomas Paul Kozak, 70, of 1145 N.C. 194 N., Boone, was arrested and charged with fleeing to elude, driving while license revoked and no liability insurance. Kozak was issued a $2,000 secured bond and a July 9 court date.
ARREST: Joseph Edward Greer, 39, of 2019 Miller Ride Road, Todd, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana up to a half of an ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Greer was issued a $500 secured bond and a July 9 court date.
ARREST: Ronnie Keith Hicks, 41, no address listed, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Hicks was issued a July 9 court date. No bond amount was listed.
LARCENY: Larceny of a trailer was reported in the 800 block of N.C. 105 Bypass, Boone.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to an iPhone was reported in the 300 block of Clint Norris Road, Boone.
May 29
ARREST: Maria Christina Kindt, 40, of 2076 Phillips Branch Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer. Kindt was issued a $500 secured bond and a July 9 court date.
May 31
ARREST: Abby Lillian Yager, 21, of 410 Dove Circle, Boone, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor flee to elude and DUI. Yager was issued an Aug. 28 court date. No bond amount was listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.