The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 29
FRAUD: Credit card fraud was reported in the 3000 block of Bairds Creek Road in Vilas.
Aug. 30
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of an ankle monitor and battery charger was reported in the 2000 block of Linville Creek Road in Vilas.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering into a building was reported in the 500 block of Fallview Lane in Boone.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a porch was reported in the 300 block of Broadstone Road in Banner Elk.
Sept. 1
ARREST: James Allen Sanders, 47, of 437 Welcome Home Church Road, North Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with larceny of ginseng and failing to appear. Sanders was issued an Oct. 1 court date and a $3,700 secured bond.
ARREST: Clinton Lee Estepp, 50, of 3319 Mt. Wesley Church Road, Stoney Point, was arrested and charged with larceny of ginseng. Estepp was issued an Oct. 1 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Mekiah Syanne Pulley, 21, of 303 Linda Lane, Boone, was arrested on a court service on a charge of making harassing phone calls. Pulley was issued a Sept. 3 court date. No bond amount was listed.
Sept. 2
ARREST: James Louis Cadolino, 29, of 334 Locust Lane, Boone, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a charge of cyberstalking. Cadolino was issued a Sept. 3 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Aaron Michael Cleary, 23, of 1126 Mount Pleasant Church Road, Mooresboro, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of failing to appear. Cleary was issued an Oct. 1 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Danyale Evette Elliott, 37, of 145A E. Cove Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Elliott was issued an Oct. 1 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Melissa Yvette Taylor, 51, of 334 Faculty St., Boone, was arrested and charged with making a threatening phone call. Taylor was issued a Sept. 20 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Jacob Grange Shook, 37, of 476 Hardaman Circle, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving while license revoked. Shook was issued a Sept. 2 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a lockbox was reported in the 9000 block of Elk Creek Road in Deep Gap.
Sept. 3
ARREST: Devante Tyler Mountain, 26, of 188 Bernard Bledsoe Lane, Todd, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and driving while license revoked. Mountain was issued an Oct. 1 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a bumper was reported in the 1000 block of Forest Grove Road in Vilas.
Sept. 4
ARREST: Danielle Nicole Grindstaff, 31, of 112 Blue Bonnet Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Grindstaff was issued an Oct. 1 court date and was released on a written promise.
LARCENY: Larceny of $1,000 was reported in the 700 block of Fallview Lane in Boone.
FAILURE TO APPEAR: A failure to appear was reported in the 200 block of Calvin Byers Road in Boone.
MISSING PERSON: A missing person was reported in the 100 block of Edna Street in Boone.
Sept. 5
ARREST: Jonathan Tyron Tatum, 42, of 5200 N.C. 105 S., Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Tatum was issued a Nov. 12 court date and was released on a written promise.
