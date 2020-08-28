The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 17
ARREST: Tyler Franklin Townsend, 24, of 497 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Townsend was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
ARREST: Christopher James Chandler, 43, of 4485 Diamond St., Hudson, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering a building and kidnapping/abduction. Chandler was issued a $155,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
THEFT: Theft of two saws and two air compressors from a building was reported in the 100 block of Oldfield Drive, Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Larceny of a dog, possession of stolen property and attempted kidnapping/abduction of a child were reported in the 200 block of Eagle Lane, Vilas.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft of a backpack and a bluetooth speaker from a motor vehicle were reported in the 100 block of Hensels Lane, Boone.
Aug. 18
FRAUD: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported in the 100 block of Fox Hollow Road, Banner Elk.
Aug. 19
ARREST: Tony D. Pearson, 47, of P.O. Box 1902, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Pearson was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
ARREST: Richard Darin Cox, 55, of 7236 Old U.S. 421, Boone, was arrested and charged with impeding traffic by sitting/standing/lying. Cox was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an Oct. 5 court date.
OFFENSE: A warrant service was reported in the 100 block of Howard Edmisten Road, Sugar Grove.
Aug. 20
ARREST: Daniel Frank Artis, 21, of 3636 Appomattox Drive, Winston-Salem, was arrested on an order for arrest on a DWI charge. Artis was issued a $5,000 secured bond and an Oct. 12 court date.
ARREST: Ariana Danielle Miller, 26, of 254 Shady Grove Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Miller was issued a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 13 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Sig Sauer firearm was reported in the 300 block of Signature Ridge Road, Banner Elk.
Aug. 21
ARREST: Christopher Wayne Ellison, 31, of 303 Tanner Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance. Ellison was issued a $5,000 secured bond and an Oct. 5 court date.
ARREST: Roberto Patino Juarez, 26, of 1027 Davies Lane, Graham, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure and possession of marijuana up to a half of an ounce. Juarez was issued a $750 secured bond and an Oct. 5 court date.
ARREST: Tayson William Blevins, 21, of 411 Reynolds Road, Sparta, was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed gun. Blevins was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Injury to pavement and trespassing were reported in the 300 block of Paris Road, Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Trespassing and assault on a female were reported in the 2000 block of Silverstone Road, Zionville.
DRUG VIOLATIONS: Drug/narcotic violations were reported in the 4000 block of U.S. 421, Boone.
Aug. 22
ARREST: Vanessa Carol Isaacs, 42, of 101 Isaacs Drive, Vilas, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Isaacs was issued a $2,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Eric Dwane Earp, 41, of 1099 Bairds Creek Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with drug/narcotic violations by possession of methamphetamine and drug equipment violations. Earp was issued a $10,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Tina Suzette Bodie, 45, of 190 Betty’s Circle, Deep Gap, was arrested on a warrant service on five counts of obtaining property by false pretense. Bodie was issued a $20,000 secured bond and a Sept. 24 court date.
ARREST: Jeffrey Allen Varnadoe Jr., 34, of 1519 Old Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Varnadoe was issued a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
COUNTERFEITING: Counterfeiting/forgery with two checks was reported in the 200 block of Overlook Drive, Deep Gap.
