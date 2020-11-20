The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 9
ARREST: John Norris Railing, 27, of 2381 Kellersville Road, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor probation violation. Railing was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Nov. 16 court date.
ARREST: Christopher Andre Hogue, 30, of 210 Center St., Morganton, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of possession of marijuana up to a half of ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hogue was issued a $15,300 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a vehicle window was reported in the 500 block of River Run Road, Boone.
Nov. 10
ARREST: Daniel James Odom, 27, of 364 Mountain Aire Lane, Apt 3A, Boone, was arrested and charged with probation violation. Odom was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Dec. 11 court date.
Nov. 11
ARREST: Elizabeth Isaacs, 26, of 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. Isaacs was issued a $500 secured bond. No court date was listed.
ARREST: Lloyd Charles Thornton, 61, of 111 Smith Creekside Drive, Deep Run, was arrested on an order for arrest for failure to appear on a driving while license revoked charge. Thornton was issued a $500 secured bond and a Dec. 29 court date.
ARREST: Laquan Shameer Battle, 24, of 738 Cashiers Road, Dacula, Ga., was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice. Battle was issued a Dec. 15 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Jaremus Keon Jones, 30, of 610 Waugh St., Greensboro, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice. Jones was issued a $50,000 secured bond and a Dec. 16 court date.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to a door was reported in the 600 block of White Laurel Lane, Boone.
Dec. 12
ARREST: Katherine Leigh Dugas, 21, of 110 Cureton St., Greenville, was arrested and charged with DUI. Dugas was released on a written promise and was given a Dec. 16 court date.
ARREST: Michael Blake Anderson, 24, of 907 Willow Chase Drive, McDonough, Ga., was arrested and charged with possession of stolen goods, obtaining property by false pretense and possession of counterfeit instrument. Anderson was issued a $75,000 secured bond and a Jan. 26 court date.
ARREST: Robert Taylor Greer, 30, of 140 Grandview Heights, Boone, was arrested and charged with cyberstalking and communicating threats. Greer was not issued a bond and was given a Dec. 18 court date.
ARREST: Christopher Dean Byrum, 19, of 118 La Salle Lane, Greenville, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Byrum was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.
THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 100 block of Hodges Gap Road, Boone.
Dec. 13
ARREST: Jada Rene Hicks, 34, of 1519 Old Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny. Larceny was issued a $6,000 secured bond and a Jan. 6 court date.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 300 block of Clint Lewis Road, Boone.
Dec. 14
ARREST: Jay Franklin King, 31, of 234 35th Ave. N.W., Hickory, was arrested on an order for arrest on a grand jury indictment. King was issued a $5,000 unsecured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.
ARREST: Lindsey J. Brown, 18, of 221 Joe Shoemaker Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with contributing to delinquency of a juvenile. Brown was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Dec. 9 court date.
ARREST: Clifton David Brown, 44, of Taft Eggers Lane, Trade, Tenn., was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of driving while license revoked and no motorcycle endorsement. Brown was issued a $500 secured bond and a Dec. 16 court date.
Dec. 15
ARREST: Nicholas James Watson, 24, of 523 Wildcat Road, Deep Gap, was arrested on an order for arrest on a simple assault charge. Watson was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Jan. 26 court date.
ARREST: Jose Martin Belmonte-Ramirez, 40, of 124 Kelly St. Apt. 6, Newland, was arrested on an order for arrest on a no operators license charge. Belmonte-Ramirez was issued a $500 secured bond and a Dec. 15 court date.
ARREST: Jonathan Brian Collins, 38, of 119 McNabb Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with misuse of a 911 system and resisting a public officer. Collins was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a Subaru Legacy was reported in the 100 block of The Glade Road, Boone.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a Honda Civic was reported in the 200 block of Mallard Lane, Boone.
