The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 7
ARREST: Dawn Marie Hodgson, 44, of 4129 N.C. 194 N., Apt. 3, Boone, was arrested and charged with three counts of felony offenses. Hodgson was issued a $3,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
Sept. 14
ARREST: Nicholas Elijah Hallock, 30, of South Road, Todd, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, resisting a public officer and no liability insurance. Hallock was issued a $14,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Dawn Marie Hodgson, 44, of 4129 N.C. 194 N., Apt. 3, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hodgson was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
ARREST: Shawn Lee Brannon, 37, of 226 Valley Lane, Fleetwood, was arrested on an order for arrest on a probation violation charge. Brannon was also issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Oct. 16 court date.
Sept. 15
ARREST: Ricardo Lee Love, 21, of 2201 N.C. 67, Jonesville, was arrested on order for arrest on a charge of possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Love was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Jose Jorge Alvarez, 27, of 308 Vannoy Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with no operators license. Alvarez was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 22 court date.
OFFENSE: Negligent discharge of a firearm was reported in the 200 block of Edgecliff Lane, Boone.
WARRANT SERVICE: A warrant service on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer was reported in the 100 block of Hodges Gap Road, Boone.
Sept. 16
ARREST: Emmylou Mathews Shehan, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Shehan was issued a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Joseph Aloysius Kosterman, 32, of 2031 Roby Green Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault, communicating threats and interference with emergency communication. Kosterman was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Nov. 5 court date.
ARREST: Paul Alexander Wellborn, 26, of 359 Hodges Gap Road, was arrested and charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Wellborn was issued a $50,000 unsecured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Larceny of a wallet and $8 and credit card/automatic teller machine fraud were reported in the 500 block of Old U.S. 421 South, Boone.
Sept. 18
ARREST: Tyler Shane Turner, 29, of 1498 Mulberry Ridge Drive, Newton, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked and littering. Turner was issued a $750 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
ARREST: Jonathan Grant Stephens, 31, of 662 Green Valley Road, Creston, was arrested and charged with a domestic violence protection order violation and flee to elude. Stephens was not issued a bond and was given a Nov. 5 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of an Apple Macbook Air, a Yeti bottle and a graphing calculator was reported in the 1000 block of Fallview Lane, Boone.
Sept. 19
ARREST: Brittany M. Newberry, 26, of 413 Fox Trot Lane, Vilas, was arrested on an order for arrest on a driving while license revoked charge. Newberry was issued a $500 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
DEATH: A person that was dead on arrival was reported in the 2000 block of Big Hill Road, Boone.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 200 block of South Slope Road, Banner Elk.
Sept. 20
ARREST: Nicholas James Watson, 24, of 523 Wildcat Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Watson was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Nov. 13 court date.
ARREST: John Daniel Bryan, 40, of 790 Dewitt Barnett Road, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Bryan was not issued a bond and was given a Nov. 19 court date.
Sept. 21
ARREST: Bruce Franklin Harbison, 62, of 212 Tenessias Way, Boone, was arrested and charged with fail/refuse to file a tax report. Harbison was issued an Oct. 22 court date. No bond amount was listed.
