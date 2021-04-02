The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 14
ARREST: Rene Barrientos, 35, of Liberty Church Grove Road, Fleetwood, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Barrientos was issued a May 28 court date and was released on a written promise.
March 19
DEATH: An unwitnessed death was reported in the 800 block of Laurel Fork Road in Vilas.
March 22
ARREST: Heather Marie Brown, 30, of 176 Huffmand Road, Vilas, was arrested on an order for arrest on a probation violation charge. Brown was issued an April 9 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
TRESPASSING: Second-degree trespassing was reported in the 500 block of Firethorn Trail in Blowing Rock.
LARCENY: Felony larceny was reported in the 10000 block of U.S. 421 North in Zionville.
March 23
ARREST: James Harry Dunn III, 42, of 1552 West King St., Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. Dunn was issued an April 26 court date and a $69,708 secured bond.
March 24
ARREST: Tonnia Lynn Sanders, 52, of 2109 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with failure to comply with license restrictions. Sanders was released on a written promise. No court date was listed.
LARCENY: Larceny of $900 was reported in the 4000 block of Meat Camp Road in Todd.
LARCENY: Larceny of a trailer was reported in the 800 block of N.C. 105 in Boone.
March 25
ARREST: Randy Aaron Smith, 32, of 464 Kite Road, Millers Creek, was arrested on orders for arrest on charges of four probation violations, speeding, two counts of driving while license revoked, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, no registration, operating a vehicle with no insurance, improper use of dealer plates and expired registration. Smith was issued a March 29 court date and a $46,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of a comforter set, a bowl and a book was reported in the 100 block of Medicine Man Lane in Deep Gap.
March 26
ARREST: Jonathan Grant Stephens, 31, of 662 Green Valley Road, Creston, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Stephens was issued an April 22 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Joseph Thomas Clovis Bell, 31, of 429 Joe Farthing Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested on a warrant service on an assault inflicting serious bodily injury charge. Bell was issued an April 30 court date and a $50,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Anthony Malone Lewis, 45, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Lewis was issued an April 30 court date. Lewis was not issued a bond.
March 27
ARREST: Corrie Lynn Sparks, 44, of 1682 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Sparks was issued an April 30 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Infinite Shameek Fulcher, 26, of 355 Old E. King St., Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Fulcher was issued a June 18 court date and a $300 secured bond.
ARREST: Jerry Lee Oakley, 50, of 286 Corbett McNeil Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Oakley was issued an April 30 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Ivan Dean Porter, 62, of 210 Dowell Ridge Road, North Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, driving while impaired and carrying a concealed gun. No bond amount or court date was listed.
ARREST: James Hunter Lewellyn, 49, of 130 Larry Winkler Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of driving while license revoked. Lewellyn was issued a May 25 court date and a $51,500 secured bond.
CALL: A call for service was reported in the 200 block of Arthur Lane in Todd.
March 28
ARREST: Stacy Lee Walkoviak, 37, of 2320 Howard Creek Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walkoviak was issued an April 30 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
