Aug. 10
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of crops was reported in the 4000 block of Bethel Road, Vilas.
ARREST: Randy Aaron Smith, 31, of 826 Lawrence Green Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a misdemeanor charge. Smith was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Dustin Cody Snyder, 31, of 543 Phillips Branch Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked and unsafe yellow line passing. Snyder was issued a $300 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
Aug. 11
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a vehicle with spray paint was reported in the 3000 block of Clarks Creek Road, Banner Elk.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering and theft of a TV, power tools, antique China dolls and a cooler were reported in the 300 block of Smith Street, Vilas.
ARREST: Joshua Ley King, 42, of 896 Mountain Dale Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with domestic criminal trespass. King was not issued a bond and was given a Sept. 18 court date.
ARREST: Stillman Curtis Kellum III, 52, no address listed, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive. Kellum was issued a $50,000 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
Aug. 12
ARREST: Richard Darin Cox, 55, of 7236 Old 421 S., Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with harassing phone calls. Cox was issued a $7,500 secured bond and a Sept. 4 court date.
ARREST: Daniel William Meehan, 29, of 305 Creek View Lane, Boone, was arrested on a warrant on an indecent exposure charge. Meehan was issued a $750 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
ARREST: David Phillip Harmon, 33, of 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on charges of six counts of breaking/entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny and misdemeanor larceny. Harmon was issued a $20,000 secured bond and a Sept. 4 court date.
Aug. 13
ARREST: Christopher Charles Maze, 31, of 295 Orchard Creek Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with violation of a court order. Maze was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
ARREST: Bobby James Pittman, 44, of 5299 Lakewood Drive, Granite Falls, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on an assault on a female charge. Pittman was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 2 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering and damage to a storage building and a mailbox were reported in the 400 block of Joe Farthing Road, Sugar Grove.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 4000 block of Beaver Dam Road, Vilas.
Aug. 14
ARREST: Winfield Marshall Wellman, 51, of 4660 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was arrested and charged with assault by strangulation and assault on a female. Wellman was issued a $5,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Tristan Robert Morsette, 23, of 1090 Odes Wilson Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with violation of a court order. Morsette was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
THEFT: Theft of 16 tools from a building was reported in the 100 block of Sweetgrass Drive.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a deck was reported in the 3000 block of N.C. 194 South, Sugar Grove.
THEFT: Theft of seven tools from a building was reported in the 100 block of Twilight Point, Blowing Rock.
FRAUD: Fraud was reported in the 500 block of Whippoorwill Lane, Boone.
Aug. 15
ARREST: Jonathan Brian Collins, 38, of 119 McNabb Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with misuse of a 911 system. Collins was issued a $1,500 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Lucio Guzman Ramos, 36, of 286 Blue Bird Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with DUI. Ramos was issued a $750 secured bond and an Oct. 5 court date.
ARREST: Duane Eric Danner Sr., 56, of 9591 U.S. 421 N., Zionville, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor probation violation. Danner was issued a $50,000 secured bond and a Sept. 11 court date.
Aug. 16
THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 400 block of Deck Hill Road, Boone.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 600 block of Buckeye Ridge, Zionville.
CALLS: One call for service was reported by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
