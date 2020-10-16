The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 5
ARREST: Chrystal Pearl Traylor, 40, of 200 Stanley Lane, North Wilkesboro, was arrested on an order for arrest on a driving while license revoked charge. Traylor was issued a $650 secured bond and an Oct. 28 court date.
ARREST: Sanford Gary Clark, 65, of 3570 Hartland Road, Morganton, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Clark was issued a $7,550 secured bond and an Oct. 26 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a weed eater and other tools was reported in the 200 block of Riverbank Cove, Boone.
Oct. 6
ARREST: Erin Patricia Webster, 24, of 117 Warrior Falls Drive, Kingsport, Tenn., was arrested and charged with being a fugitive. Webster was issued a $50,000 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
ARREST: Justin William Smith, 32, of 224 Stuart Hamby Lane, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. Smith was issued a $462 bond and an Oct. 21 court date.
OFFENSE: Suspicion of someone entering a residence was reported in the 300 block of Clint Norris Road, Boone.
Oct. 7
ARREST: Charity Hope Love, 23, of 1592 Grace Howard Road, Roaring River, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny and resisting a public officer. Love was issued a $3,000 secured bond and an Oct. 8 court date.
ARREST: Scott Albert Trickett, 57, of 162 Antelope Run, Boone, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Trickett was not issued a bond and was given a Nov. 13 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of 14 pieces of photographic/optical equipment was reported in the 300 block of Highland Lakes Road, Blowing Rock.
LARCENY: Larceny of over-the-counter medication was reported in the 100 block of Riverbank Cove, Boone.
Oct. 8
ARREST: Michael Victor Laird, 25, of 1377 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Laird was issued a $50,000 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
ARREST: Mekiah Cheynne Pulley, 20, of 1251 Brookshire Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with violation of a court order. Pulley was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a Nov. 13 court date.
ARREST: Jennifer Tester Miller, 41, of 1090 Otis Wilson Road, Zionville, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of simple assault, assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of violation of a court order. Miller was issued a $12,000 secured bond and an Oct. 12 court date.
ARREST: Samuel Bartley Bruner, 35, of 197 Old U.S. 321, Boone, was arrested and charged with two counts of probation violation and simple possession of marijuana. Bruner was issued a $7,500 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
ARREST: Gregory Nelson Grubb III, 24, of 149 Red Maple Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with DWI and driving while license revoked. Grubb was released on a written promise and was given a Nov. 13 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of miscellaneous identification cards was reported in the 300 block of Leon Coffey Road, Blowing Rock.
LARCENY: Felony larceny of a trailer was reported in the 7000 block of N.C. 105 South, Boone.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property was reported in the 100 block of Whispering Pines Road, Boone.
Oct. 9
ARREST: Timothy Lee Marley, 53, of 811 Westover Drive, Wilkes, was arrested and charged with reckless driving to endanger, expired/no inspection and driving while license revoked. Marley was issued a $2,500 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking or entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of a tractor by putting gas in a diesel tractor was reported in the 200 block Howard Steelman Drive, Deep Gap.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Fed Ex package was reported in the 200 block of Pottertown Road, Todd.
TRESPASS: Second-degree trespassing was reported in the 200 block of Toni Avenue, Blowing Rock.
Oct. 10
ARREST: Brianna Gail Arnold, 20, of 322 Clawson St., Apt. 106, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest and driving while license revoked. Arnold was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Dec. 16 court date.
Oct. 11
ARREST: Jacob G. Shook, 36, of 476 Haradman Circle, Boone, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations. Shook was issued a $500 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
HARASSMENT: Harassment by phone and messaging was reported in the 100 block of Laurel Reach Lane, Boone.
