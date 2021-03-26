The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 15
ARREST: Ronnie Wayne Clark, 68, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failing to appear on charges of second-degree trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. Clark was issued a May 21 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Brandon Lee Tressler, 36, of 278 Hoot Owl Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, two counts of possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Tressler was issued an April 30 court date and a $5,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Amber Lynn Holman, 29, of 463 Edwards Road, West Jefferson, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Holman was issued an April 30 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Oscar Gabriel Rodriguez, 32, of 5150 Hurricane Hill, Granite Falls, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked and driving left of center. Rodriguez was issued an April 30 court date and a $750 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a snowboard and bindings was reported in the 900 block of Ski Mountain Road in Blowing Rock.
March 16
ARREST: Johnny Paul Phillips Jr., 49, of 2596 Hardin Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Phillips was issued a May 25 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Kaycee Belinda Gore, 31, of 674 Joe Farthing Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with communicating threats and resisting a public officer. Gore was issued an April 30 court date and a $500 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of mail was reported in the 200 block of Pebble Lane in Todd.
March 17
ARREST: Tina Suzette Bodie, 46, of 190 Betty’s Circle, Deep Gap, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of two counts of felony identity theft and a misdemeanor finance charge. Bodie was issued a May 17 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
March 18
ARREST: Brandon Lee Tressler, 36, of 278 Hoot Owl Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with three counts of failing to appear. Tressler was issued an April 8 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of three wallets, eight ball caps and four shirts was reported in the 2000 block of Old 421 S. in Boone.
March 21
ARREST: Patrick Matthew Ray, 35, of 1755 Orchard Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with a domestic violence protection order violation. Ray was issued an April 30 court date and a was not given a bond.
