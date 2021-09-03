The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 23
ARREST: Ryan Sterling Goss, 37, of 174 Youngs Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with two counts of failing to appear on a charge driving while license revoked. Goss was issued a Sept. 9 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: David Bruce Woodring, 54, of 598 Jones Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Woodring was issued a Sept. 3 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
Aug. 24
ARREST: Sonya Lee Price, 32, of 5899 Pine Swamp Road, Sparta, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver. Price was issued an Oct. 4 court date and a $4,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Allen Dalton Winebarger, 24, of 1354 Hopewell Church Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, littering and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Winebarger was issued an Oct. 12 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of three goats was reported in the 1000 block of Mabel School Road in Zionville.
LARCENY: Larceny of a catalytic converter was reported in the 1000 block of U.S. 421 North in Boone.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 200 block of Canterbury Lane in Boone.
Aug. 25
LARCENY: Larceny of a top, four sweaters and a belt was reported in the 300 block of Cloudrise Lane in Banner Elk.
LARCENY: Larceny of 13 drill batteries, a nail gun, an angle grinder and a toolbag was reported in the 600 block of Ski Mountain Road in Blowing Rock.
Aug. 26
ARREST: Jake Ryan Eldreth, 28, of 2228 North Pine Run, Boone, was arrested and charged with two counts of breaking or entering and two counts after larceny after breaking and entering. Eldreth was issued an Oct. 12 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Dustin Allen Miller, 33, no address listed, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny. Miller was issued an Oct. 12 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering into a building and larceny after breaking and entering of a laptop, surge protector, printer power cord, a bottle of Benadryl, 80 Gabapentin capsules, a makeup bag, costume jewelry, two pearl necklaces and an armoire were reported in the 10000 block of U.S. 421 North in Zionville.
Aug. 27
ARREST: Donovan Wayne Phillips, 47, of 124 Sable Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Phillips was issued an Oct. 1 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Kevin Jason Ferguson, 47, of 493 Die Leaf Road, Hampton, Tenn., was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor. Ferguson was issued a Sept. 14 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
Aug. 28
ARREST: Christopher John Poarch, 35, of 1767 Burkett Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Poarch was issued an Oct. 12 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Katrina Susan Morgan, 48, of 483 Ransom St., Unit N, Blowing Rock, was arrested on a summons on a charge of a school attendance law violation. Morgan was issued an Oct. 1 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Braden Christopher Adams, 28, of 1180 Old U.S. 80, Gold Hill, was arrested and charged with a noise ordinance violation. Adams was issued an Oct. 1 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Taylor Brewer, 23, of 789 W. Eight St., Kannapolis, was arrested and charged with a noise ordinance violation. Brewer was issued an Oct. 1 court date and a $500 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/destruction of property was reported in the 200 block of Jim Penley Road in Boone.
Aug. 29
ARREST: Joseph Michael Johnson, 33, of 287 Smith St., Vilas, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Johnson was issued an Oct. 1 court date and a $4,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Kayla Renee Bliss, 28, of 382 Hardaman Cicle, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bliss was issued an Oct. 1 court date and a $4,000 secured bond.
