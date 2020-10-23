The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 12
LARCENY: Larceny of a comforter bed spread was reported in the 600 block of Summer Day Drive, Blowing Rock.
Oct. 13
ARREST: Gary Cox Jr., 41, of 282 Tyler Lane, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service. Cox was not issued a bond and was given a Nov. 16 court date.
ARREST: Timothy Wilson Critcher, 46, of 1767 Burkett Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with violation of a court order and failure to pay child support. Critcher was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
ARREST: Samuel Bartley Bruner, 35, of 197 Old U.S. 321 S., Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, injury to real property and violation of a court order. Bruner was issued a $20,000 secured bond and an Oct. 16 court date.
ARREST: Tammy Lynn Hodge, 47, of 172 Huffman Road, Vilas was arrested and charged with two counts of resisting a public officer and misdemeanor larceny. Hodge was issued a $9,000 secured bond and an Oct. 19 court date.
ARREST: Daniel Scott McCallum, 27, of 228 31st Ave. Court N.E., Hickory, was arrested and charged with felony probation violation and possession of marijuana up to a half of an ounce.
ARREST: Danny Ray Arnett, 61, of 370 Arnett Hollow Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with larceny of ginseng. Arnett was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
THEFT: Theft of a handgun from a motor vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Fallview Lane, Boone.
Oct. 15
ARREST: Oscar Ascencio Estrada, 27, of 7548 N.C. 194 N., Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked and failure to yield. Estrada was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Luke Thomas Mealer, 20, of 105 Rodgers St., North Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to a half of an ounce. Mealer was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
ARREST: Alan Rene Hoffsten, 44, of 1512 Edgefield Court, Leland, was arrested and charged with DWI, no operators license and improper passing. Hoffsten was issued a Nov. 19 court date. No bond amount was listed.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft of a wallet were reported in the 1000 block of Linville Creek Road, Vilas.
Oct. 16
ARREST: Christina Headlee Mack, 46, of 1633 Howards Creek Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service and was charged with disorderly conduct. Mack was released on a written promise and was given a Nov. 19 court date.
ARREST: Jennifer Tester Miller, 41, of 1090 Otis Wilson Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Miller was issued a $15,000 secured bond and a Dec. 16 court date.
ARREST: Robert Macdonald Walters, 22, of 3936 Railroad Grade Road, Todd, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Walters was issued a $3,500 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
ARREST: Floyd Stephen Presnell, 52, of 1659 Howards Creek Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with probation violation. Presnell was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Nov. 6 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a drill, headphones, portable electronics, an Alexa Echo, a portable speaker and a phone charger were reported in the 100 block of Ellies Trail, Deep Gap.
FALSE PRETENSE: Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported in the 200 block of Critcher Meadows Drive, Boone.
Oct. 17
ARREST: Joshua Duane Wilson, 30, of 2208 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a manufacturing a schedule VI controlled substance charge. Wilson was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of Hampton Glade Road, Blowing Rock.
CIVIL DISPUTE: A civil issue between two parties was reported in the 100 block of Sweetwater Lane, Vilas.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering a building was reported in the 600 block of Moretz Road, Boone.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering a building was reported in the 500 block of Moretz Road, Boone.
