The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 26
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 100 block of New River Crossing, Boone.
Sept. 27
ARREST: Joesky O’Bryan Barnes, 31, of 2282 N.C. 18 S., Moravian Falls, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and parole violation. Barnes was issued a $500 secured bond and a Nov. 13 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking or entering, damage to property and misdemeanor larceny was reported in the 7000 block of Meat Camp Road, Todd.
LARCENY: Larceny of power tools was reported in the 100 block of Rocky Mountain Road, Boone.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a structure with golf balls was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 194 North, Boone.
Sept. 28
ARREST: Brandon Burkett, 29, of 768 Old Hartley Road, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Burkett was not issued a bond and was given a Nov. 12 court date.
ARREST: Robert Lee Barr, 47, of 6245 Greedy Highway, Hickory, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of larceny and injury to personal property. Barr was issued a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 15 court date.
ARREST: David Thomas Matthews, 37, of 1519 Shell Creek Road, Ferguson, was arrested on an order for arrest on a non-support charge. Matthews was issued a $200 bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
Sept. 30
ARREST: Harlie Grayson Cornett, 28, of 1351 Pine Branch Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Cornett was issued a $3,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering was reported in the 900 block of Snyder Branch Road, Todd.
Oct. 1
ARREST: Lillian Marie Morsette, 20, of 1090 Otis Wilson Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with defrauding a drug and alcohol screen. Morsette was issued a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Brittany Victoria Morris, 29, of 275 Hickory Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with defrauding a drug and alcohol screen. Morris was issued a $12,500 secured bond and an Oct. 16 court date.
Oct. 2
ARREST: Patrick Robert Dougherty, 22, of 271 Jersalem Road, Cohasset, Mass., was arrested and charged with two misdemeanor offenses. No bond amount or court date were listed.
ARREST: Joanne Jean O’Neill, 50, of 214 Watson St., Boone, was arrested and charged with two counts of failure to appear. O’Neill was issued a $2,500 secured bond and an Oct. 15 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of two mountain bikes was reported in the 200 block of Martin Lane, Boone.
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft of a Honda Element was reported in the 800 block of Bamboo Road, Boone.
Oct. 3
ARREST: Adrienne Patrese Johnson, 52, of 110 E. 24th St., Winston-Salem, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny. Johnson was issued a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 20 court date.
ARREST: Joshua Eugene McClure, 35, of 1820 James St., Durham, was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, reckless driving to endanger, misdemeanor flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
ARREST: Jason Andrew Perry, 49, of 1033 Seven Oaks, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to heed to light or siren. Perry was issued a $500 secured bond and and a Nov. 13 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of political signs was reported in the area of U.S. 321 South, Blowing Rock.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building and theft of a TV from of a building was reported in the 300 block of Trillium Ridge, Boone.
Oct. 4
LARCENY: Larceny of merchandise was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
UNATTENDED DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 1000 block of Ball Branch Road, Boone.
