The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 21
ARREST: Joseph Kosterman, 32, of 1253 Brookshire Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault, communicating threats and interfering with emergency communication. Kosterman was issued a $1,500 secured bond and an Oct. 5 court date.
Aug. 24
ARREST: Dustin Ray Miller, 29, of 207 Don Hayes Road, Deep Gap, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of failure to appear on a probation charge and felony probation violation. Miller was issued a $40,000 secured bond and an Aug. 31 court date.
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft of a Ford truck was reported in the 200 block of Overlook Drive, Deep Gap.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Two counts of misdemeanor larceny of a license plate and assault on a female were reported in the 100 block of Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove.
Aug. 25
ARREST: Agustin Duran Salvador, 22, of 303 Martin Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with DUI. Salvador was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 5 court date.
ARREST: Dustin Scott Keller, 28, of 2519 Walt Arney Road, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with possession of counterfeit instrument/currency. Keller was issued a $3,500 secured bond and an Aug. 31 court date.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property was reported in the 100 block of Laurel Reach Lane, Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, driving left of center and reckless driving to endanger were reported in the 600 block of Mabel School Road, Zionville.
Aug. 26
FRAUD: Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Mill Race Road, Boone.
Aug. 28
ARREST: Dustin Ray Miller, 29, no address listed, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive. Miller was issued a $75,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Jervay Fernando Grimes, 46, of 334 Junaluska Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with breaking or entering, larceny after a breaking/entering and possession of stolen goods/property. Grimes was issued a $3,500 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Trever Steel Suttles, 23, of 110 Brookside Lane, Morganton, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Suttles was issued a $3,000 secured bond and an Oct. 5 court date.
ARREST: Jonathan Tyrone Tatum, 21, of 6669 Rominger Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations. Tatum was released on a written promise and was given a Sept. 11 court date.
ARREST: Dustin Harold Estep, 28, of 129 Lazy Lake Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a driving while license revoked charge. Estep was issued a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 19 court date.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking or entering was reported in the 300 block of Southridge Road, Banner Elk.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Theft of clothes, a TV and a bluetooth speaker and breaking and entering a building were reported in the 1000 block of Brookshire Road, Boone.
Aug. 29
ARREST: Richard Darin Cox, 55, of 7236 Old U.S. 421 S., Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer. Cox was issued a $7,500 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft of a Honda Pilot was reported in the 500 block of Grand Boulevard, Boone.
Aug. 30
ARREST: Jacob Williams Titherington, 22, of 115 Corby Court, Boone, was arrested and charged with DUI, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle. Titherington was issued a $15,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Rafael Castaneda Gonzalez, 41, of 600 Greer Lane, Vilas, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. Gonzalez was issued a $15,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
