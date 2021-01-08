The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 29
ARREST: Michael Anthony Wright, 42, of 236 Sweet Water Lane, Vilas, was arrested and charged with a violation of a court order. Wright was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Feb. 8 court date.
ARREST: Arlie Franklin Coffey, 42, of 4842 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a place for a controlled substance. Coffey was issued a $3,500 secured bond and a Jan. 26 court date.
ARREST: Thomas Burns Shelly III, 37, of 2251 Longhope Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest for two counts of driving while license revoked and fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag. Shelly was issued a $6,000 secured bond and a Jan. 26 court date.
ARREST: Mark Allen Durant, 20, of 690 Smith Road, Stoneville, was arrested and charged with two counts of statutory rape of a child 15 or younger. Durant was issued a $250,000 secured bond and a Jan. 26 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a K-9 was reported in the 5000 block of Old U.S. 421 South, Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of a punching bag was reported in the 300 block of Hodges Gap Road, Boone.
Dec. 30
ARREST: John Charles Price, 53, of 376 Belfry Court, White Springs, Fl., was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Price was not issued a bond and was given a Feb. 23 court date
ARREST: James Hunter Lewellyn, 49, of 130 Larry Winkler Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Lewellyn was issued a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 26 court date.
ARREST: Lillian Marie Morsette, 20, of 1314 Howards Creek Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and fictitious/altered registration tag. Morsette was issued a $60,000 secured bond and a Feb. 8 court date.
ARREST: Amber Nicole Church, 25, of 10368 U.S. 421 West, Ferguson, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Church was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Feb. 8 court date.
ARREST: Allen Dalton Winebarger, 24, of 1354 Hopewell Church Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Winebarger was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Feb. 8 court date.
Dec. 31
ARREST: Carl Cleven Rumsey, 52, of 4312 South Virginia Trail, Nags Head, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and injury to real property. Rumsey was issued a $5,000 unsecured bond and a Feb. 2 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of mail was reported in the 200 block of Martin Lane, Boone.
Jan. 1
ARREST: Justin David Walas, 25, of 114 Capuchin Drive, Sylva, was arrested and charged with destruction/damage/vandalism or property. Walas was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Feb. 23 court date.
ARREST: Nathaniel Eugene Williams Jr., 25, of 459 Kelly Hill Drive, Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Williams was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Feb. 8 court date.
Jan. 2
ARREST: Terri Lynn Harmon, 49, of 4389 Rominger Road, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with first-degree trespassing. Harmon was issued a Jan. 28 court date and released on a written promise.
ARREST: Jeffrey Alan Newcomer, 46, of 124 Chisiam Trail Drive, Marion, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Newcomer was issued a $25,000 secured bond and a Feb. 8 court date.
ARREST: Pauletta Dawn Dunn, 35, of 660 Little Dry Run Road, Butler, Tenn., was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Dunn was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Feb. 8 court date.
ARREST: Douglas Preston Forrester Jr., 32, of 380 Eller Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Forrester was issued a $25,000 secured bond and a Feb. 8 court date.
THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 4000 block of U.S. 321 North, Sugar Grove.
Jan. 3
ARREST: Rodney Authur Kryst, of 3108 Valleywood Place, Charlotte, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Kryst was issued a $15,000 secured bond and a Jan. 25 court date.
DEATH: An unwitnessed death was reported in the 300 block of Winklers Creek Estates Drive, Boone.
Compiled by Ian Taylor
