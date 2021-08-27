The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 16
ARREST: Anna Leigh Currin, 20, of 190 Ridgeview Drive, Apt. 206, Boone, was arrested and charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Currin was issued a Sept. 15 court date. Currin was not issued a bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of two laptops, a tablet and a karaoke machine was reported in the 300 block of Linda Lane in Vilas.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 2000 block of Russ Cornett Road in Boone.
Aug. 17
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and larceny of a Walther handgun and a knife were reported in the 100 block of Oak Street in Boone.
Aug. 18
ARREST: Jeffrey Allen Vernadoe Jr., 35, of 1519 Old Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor probation violation. Vernadoe was issued a Sept. 17 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Michael David Pederson, 39, of 293 Red Maple Lane, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of driving while license revoked. Pederson was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: Theft of a Honda CRV was reported in the 1000 block of Little Laurel Road in Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking or entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported in the 300 block of Clint Norris Road in Boone.
Aug. 19
ARREST: John Terrance Allison, 43, of 107-1 Marion Cornett Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with injury to personal property. Allison was issued an Aug. 24 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Charles Evans Pittman, 50, of 78 Tuttle Lane, Newland, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Pittman was issued an Oct. 1 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Daniel L. Hicks, 40, of 218 Old Mountain Road, Banner Elk, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of a probation violation. Hicks was issued a Sept. 17 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Stephen Loris Sinanian, 55, of 1150 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and resisting a public officer. Sinanian was issued an Oct. 1 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and theft of a catalytic converter were reported in the 4000 block of N.C. 105 South in Boone.
Aug. 20
ARREST: Tyler Franklin Townsend, 25, of 352 Mast Gap Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing. Townsend was issued an Oct. 12 court date and was released on a written promise.
