Dec. 11
FIRE: A structure fire was reported in the 3000 block of Hardin Road, Boone.
Dec. 14
ARREST: Joseph Steven Canipe, 47, of 227 Pinnacle Woods Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with three counts of misdemeanor probation violation. Canipe was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a March 12, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Heather Renee Arnold, 42, of 497 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with a federal warrant violation notice. Arnold was not issued a bond. No court date was listed.
LARCENY: Larceny of a cast iron stove was reported in the 2000 block of Silverstone Road, Zionville.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 200 block of Old Hartley Road, Banner Elk.
LARCENY: Theft of keys, two jackets, money and an asphalt density gauge from a motor vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of N.C. 105 South, Boone.
Dec. 15
ARREST: Dustin Carrol Jones, 28, of 841 Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with two counts of violation of a court order. Jones was issued a $2,000 secured bond and a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
Dec. 16
ARREST: Shay Edwin Hamm, 20, of 120 Charles Miller Road, Todd, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a possession of a schedule VI controlled substance charge. Hamm was issued a $3,500 secured bond and a Jan. 28, 2021 court date.
Dec. 17
ARREST: Frank Anthony Dales, 33, of 4100 Crackers Neck Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with failing to appear on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. Dales was issued a $6,000 secured bond and a Jan. 25, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Gloria Cromer Smithey, 51, of 138 Gold Medallion Drive, Trailer 3, Bostic, was arrested on a warrant service. Smithey was issued a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 25, 2021, court date.
Dec. 18
ARREST: Dillion Ray McCellan, 26, of 74 Ray McCellan Lane, Newland, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. McCellan was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Jan. 19, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Kaila Sabrina Brooks, 24, of 274 Seahorn Lane, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested on an order for arrest. Brooks was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Jan. 19, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Bonnie Arielle Church, 35, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing. Church was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a Jan. 6, 2021, court date.
Dec. 19
ARREST: Tyler Franklin Townsend, 24, of 497 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with injury to personal property. Townsend was issued a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
Dec. 20
ARREST: Matthew Samuel Nichols, 19, of 264 Green St., Boone, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations, no liability insurance, failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to appear. Nichols was issued a $750 secured bond and a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Elvin Jesus Vasquez, 38, of 350 Russell Beach Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and driving while license revoked. Vasquez was released on a written promise and issued a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
