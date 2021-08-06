The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 26
DEATH: A death was reported in the 100 block of Piney Branch Court in Boone.
July 27
ARREST: Tyrone Christian Schmid, 44, of 1174 Mooselodge Road, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. Schmid was issued a Sept. 3 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
July 28
ARREST: Megan Elizabeth Hyatt, 25, of 101 Horn Beam Road, Apt. D1, Beech Mountain, was arrested and charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Hyatt was issued an Aug. 3 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Injury to a car window was reported in the 100 block of Montana Drive in Boone.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Injury to a car window was reported in the 2000 block of U.S. 321 in Boone.
Aug. 29
ARREST: Crystal Gail Moran, 41, of 4618 Bamboo Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possessing/receiving stolen property. Moran was issued an Aug. 13 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
July 31
ARREST: Andrew Allen Adams, 35, of 530 Troy Norris Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. Adams was issued an Aug. 9 court date and a $10,996 secured bond.
ARREST: Kyle Blake Maine, 28, of 138 Milton Moretz Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of assault on a female and injury to personal property. Maine was issued an Aug. 31 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
Aug. 1
ARREST: Spencer Dwayne Church, 38, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on two charges of trespassing and charged with trespassing. Church was issued an Aug. 28 court date and a $3,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Armando Susano Torres, 35, of 873 Spanish Oak Road, Newland, was arrested and charged with simple assault and communicating threats. Torres was issued a Sept. 3 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Michael Anthony Treece, 34, of 309 Wildwood Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer. Treece was issued a Sept. 3 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jason K. Lundy, 44, of 5110 Howards Creek Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Lundy was issued a Sept. 3 court date and was released on a written promise.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Assault by pointing a gun, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and communicating threats were reported in the 1000 block of Stoney Brook Lane in Boone.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a shed was reported in the 300 block of Arnold Watson Road in Deep Gap.
