The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 13
ARREST: Laura Ann Coffey, 34, of 1092 N.C. 194 N., Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Coffey was issued a June 18 court date and was released under a written promise.
ARREST: Pedro Javier Santos, 33, of 270 I.J. Bingham Place, Boone, was arrested and charged with misuse of a 911 system. Santos was issued an April 30 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Cesar Daniel Velasquez, 23, of 221 N.W. Sharon Ave., Lenoir, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Velasquez was issued a June 18 court date and was released under a written promise.
LARCENY: Larceny of two chainsaws, a drill, a driver and an angle grinder was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 88 in Zionville.
April 14
ARREST: Matthew Shane Harris, 31, of 132 Ornald Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with felony fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle and assault by pointing a gun. Harris was issued a May 28 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a registration number plate was reported in the 10000 block of U.S. 421 North in Zionville.
April 15
ARREST: Jacob Grange Shook, 37, of 476 Hardman Circle, Boone, was arrested and charged with injury to real property and breaking or entering. Shook was issued a May 28 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of 15 Carhartt hats was reported in the 2000 block of Old U.S. 421 South in Boone.
April 17
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 300 block of Cool Woods Drive in Boone.
ARREST: Jerold Alexander Howard, 22, of 147 Sarah Lane, Apt. 2, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Howard was issued a May 25 court date and was released on a written promise.
April 18
FIRE: A roadside fire was reported in the 200 block of George Wilson Road in Boone.
DUMPING: Illegal dumping was reported in the 5000 block of Old U.S. 421 in Zionville.
