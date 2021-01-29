The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 19
ARREST: Johnny Randall Main, 49, of 133 Poplar Creek Estates, Todd, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor. Main was issued a May 5 court date and released on a written promise.
ARREST: George Nicholas Foster, 31, of 515 Junalaska Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a misdemeanor charge. Foster was issued a Feb. 9 court date and a $6,694 bond.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 700 block of Joe Shoemaker Road in Vilas.
Jan. 20
ARREST: Joseph Allen Dugger, 56, no address listed, was arrested on a fugitive warrant. Dugger was issued a Feb. 23 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: David Bruce Woodring, 53, of 598 Jones Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with violating a court order. Woodring was issued a Feb. 23 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Lillian Marie Morsette, 20, of 1314 Howards Creek Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Morsette was issued a Feb. 4 court date and a $1,000 unsecured bond.
ARREST: Luca Samuel Handsman, 20, of 301 Highland Ave., Boone, was arrested and charged with injury to personal property. Handsman was issued a Feb. 23 court date. No bond amount was listed.
Jan. 21
ARREST: Alison Rae McCart, 43, of 309 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 27, Boone, was arrested and charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. McCart was not issued a bond and was given a Feb. 23 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of mail was reported in the 500 block of Middle Fork Road in Blowing Rock.
Jan. 22
ARREST: William Batton, 23, of 438 Douglas Drive, Damascus, Va., was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Batton was released on a written promise and issued a March 23 court date.
ARREST: Nicholas Elijah Hallock, 30, of 189 Winter Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Hallock was issued a Feb. 23 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Gerald Eugene Blankenship, 55, of 265 Wren Way Road, Spartanburg, S.C., was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked and fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag. Blankenship was issued a Feb. 15 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Thomas Johnson Morefield, 42, of 1204 Joe Shoemaker Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Morefield was issued a Feb. 23 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 100 block of Calloway Road in Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Burglary/breaking and entering and felony larceny of a TV and PlayStation were reported in the 2000 block of Silverstone Road in Zionville.
Jan. 23
ARREST: Jesusa Marie Morgan Street, 32, of 779 Ball Branch Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Street was issued a Feb. 23 court date and a $3,500 secured bond.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering into a building was reported in the 1000 block of Silverstone Road in Zionville.
Jan. 24
ARREST: Aaron Gray Coffey, 34, of 2861 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Coffey was issued a March 23 court date and released on a written promise.
FALSE PRETENSES: Obtaining money under false pretenses was reported in the 200 block of Martin Lane in Boone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.