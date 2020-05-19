The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 11
ARREST: Kimberly Branch Lackey, 47, of 1244 Old North Road, Lenoir, was arrested on an order for arrest on a probation violation charge. Lackey was issued a $20,000 secured bond and a June 26 court date.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking or entering and damaging of camping/hunting/fishing equipment were reported in the 800 block of Archie Carroll Road.
THEFT: Theft of about $1,250 worth of tools from a building was reported in the 1000 block of Sorrento Drive, Boone.
May 12
ARREST: Tina Suzette Bodie, 45, of 190 Betty's Circle, Deep Gap, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on two counts of an identity theft charge. Bodie was issued a $15,000 secured bond and a June 26 court date.
May 14
ARREST: Robert Alex Wilson, 38, of 638 Ball Branch Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Wilson was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a June 26 court date.
May 15
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a Toyota Highlander was reported in the 6000 block of Old U.S. 421 South, Deep Gap.
LARCENY: Larceny of a scaffold frame set and a wheelbarrow was reported in the 8000 block of U.S. 421 South, Deep Gap.
May 16
LARCENY: Larceny of a dog was reported in the 400 block of U.S. 421 North, Vilas.
May 17
ARREST: Ryan Lamar Flanagan, 21, of 69 Hemlock Lane, Greeneville, Tenn., was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and felony possession of marijuana. Flanagan was issued a $7,500 secured bond and a July 9 court date.
ARREST: Terry James Turbyfill, 44, of 163 Red Maple Lane, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a probation violation charge. Turbyfill was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a July 10 court date.
COMPILED BY KAYLA LASURE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.