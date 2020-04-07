The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 2
ARREST: Garry Joseph Cox, 41, of 283 Tyler Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Cox was not issued a bond and was given a May 15 court date.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 1000 block of Flat Top Road, Blowing Rock.
LARCENY: Larceny of a package was reported in the 7000 block of N.C. 194 South, Banner Elk.
April 3
LARCENY: Larceny of a large tractor tire was reported in the 300 block of Jefferson Road, Boone.
