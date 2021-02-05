The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 25
ARREST: Gary Lee Gragg, 31, of 137 Valley High Lane, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Gragg was issued a March 5 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Dillon James Sweeney, 29, of 141 Cambar Lane, Vilas, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Sweeney was issued a March 5 court date and was not given a bond.
ARREST: Frederick Jasman Whisonant Jr., 19, of 2508 La Deara Crest Drive, Apt. 12, Winston-Salem, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Whisonant was issued a March 1 court date and a $30,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Sara Price, 41, of 1953 Starmey Branch Road, Newland, was arrested and charged with conspiring to sell or deliver marijuana. Price was issued a Feb. 17 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
Jan. 26
ARREST: Tyler James Albert, 23, of 1903 Nettle Knob Road, West Jefferson, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine/drug paraphernalia. Albert was issued a March 5 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Christopher Andre Hogue, 30, of 210 Center St., Morganton, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Hogue was issued a March 5 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a computer charger was reported in the 2000 block of U.S. 321 in Boone.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 600 block of Patton Ridge Road in Deep Gap.
LARCENY: Larceny of tools was reported in the 1000 Slabtown Road in Zionville.
Jan. 27
ARREST: Cierra Nichole South, 18, of 128 Hidden Treasures Road, Boone, was arrested on a criminal summons on a cyberstalking charge. South was issued a Feb. 15 court date. No bond amount was listed.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories and theft from a motor vehicle of various items was reported in the 4000 block of U.S. 421 North in Vilas.
DISPUTE: A civil dispute was reported in the 100 block of Greenbriar Road in Boone.
Jan. 28
ARREST: Dustin Carrol Jones, 28, of 841 Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering a building, simple assault, felonious assault, felonious larceny, violating a court order and two counts of destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Jones was issued a March 23 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Gary Wayne Fox, 39, of 249 Huber Hill, Boone, was arrested and charged with failing to appear on charges of spotlighting a deer. Fox was issued an April 1 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Chase Allen Rackemann, 24, of 3102 U.S. 421 N., Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest for aggressive driving and speeding. Rackemann was issued a Feb. 25 court date and released on a written promise.
ARREST: Shawn Lee Brannon, 37, no address listed, was arrested and charged with probation violation, driving while license revoked and resisting, disrupting or obstructing an officer. Brannon was issued a March 5 court date and a $51,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Fernando Edwin Garcia, 34, of 1300 19th St. E., Newland, was arrested on an order on a arrest for driving while intoxicated charge and charged with driving while license revoked. Garcia was issued a March 5 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny was reported in the 400 block of Slabtown Road in Zionville.
Jan. 29
ARREST: Phillip Anthony Baumgardner, 29, of 388 Vannoy Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with obtaining property under false pretenses, larceny of a motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, fictitious/altered title/registration card or tag, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle with no insurance and reckless driving to endanger. Baumgardner was issued a Feb. 8 court date and a $23,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Kayla Alderson, 28, of 738 Roby Greene Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Alderson was issued an April 1 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Crystal Moran, 41, of 109 Kiskell Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Moran was issued a March 5 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Sergio Alessandro Grossi, 28, of 4203 Whitetail Court, Greenville, was arrested and charged with possession of marijauna paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Grossi was issued a March 23 court date and a $750 secured bond.
ARREST: Maria Christina Kindt, 41, of 2076 Phillips Branch Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer. Kindt was issued an April 1 court date and a $3,500 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a credit/debit card was reported in the 500 block of Fallview Lane in Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of a license plate was reported in the 300 block of Bairds Creek Road in Vilas.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 400 block of Sugarloaf Road in Boone.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 300 block of Dutch Creek Extension in Banner Elk.
Jan. 30
ARREST: Addison Matthew Gropp, 28, of 157 Johnathan Way, Sugar Grove, was arrested on an order for arrest on a driving while intoxicated charge. Gropp was issued an April 30 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Barron Lynn Smith, 41, of 257 SPI Drive, Deep Gap, was arrested on an order for arrest on a driving while license revoked charge. Smith was issued an April 30 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: James Ernest Smith, 79, of 845 Smith Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Smith was issued a March 5 court date. No bond amount was listed.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 100 block of Red Maple Lane in Boone.
Jan. 31
ARREST: Jeffrey Allen Varnadoe Jr., 34, of 1519 Old Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with violating a court order. Varnadoe was issued a March 5 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
