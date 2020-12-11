The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 30
ARREST: Phillip Edward Robenson Jr., 34, of 130 Birch St., Apt. 12, Boone, was arrested and charged with breaking or entering a motor vehicle. Robenson was issued a $3,500 secured bond and a Dec. 22 court date.
ARREST: Steven Randall Hipshire, 51, of 914 Atwood Road, Butler, Tenn., was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Hipshire was issued a $13,000 secured bond and a Jan. 26, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Jason Paul Walker, 45, of 482 Fox Hill Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. Walker was issued a $1,403 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.
ARREST: Shonna Jones, 47, of 1256 Ray Brown Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. Jones was issued a $3,789 secured bond. No court date was listed.
ARREST: Rita Lynn Zaby, 46, of 626 New River Hills, Boone, was arrested and charged with violation of a court order. Zaby was issued a $750 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.
Dec. 1
ARREST: Andrew Mink, 21, of 388 Vannoy Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals. Mink was released on a written promise and was given a Dec. 13 court date.
ARREST: Alfredo Torres-Escobar, 26, of 236 Martin Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. Torres-Escobar was issued a $1,172 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
ARREST: Amadeo Arturo Escobar, 27, of 236 Martin Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. Escobar was issued a $372 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft of a pistol and a holster from a motor vehicle were reported in the 800 block of Bairds Creek Road, Vilas.
Dec. 2
ARREST: Danny Ray Arnett, 61, of 370 Arnett Hollow Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing and violation of a court order. Arnett was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a Jan. 26, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Addison Matthew Gropp, 28, of 157 Johnathan Way, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with DWI. Gropp was issued a Jan. 28, 2021, court date. No bond amount was listed.
Dec. 3
ARREST: Sean Patrick McGlothlin, 45, of 251 Rembrandt Drive, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of driving while license revoked and expired registration. McGlothlin was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Joshua Brewer, 37, of 1348 Wes Brewer Road, Newland, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Brewer was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 20, 2021, court date.
THREAT: Communicating a threat of mass violence by calling in a bomb threat was reported in the 300 block of Go Pioneers Drive, Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of keys and a sim card was reported in the 100 block of Carlin Court, Boone.
CONCEALED WEAPON: Carrying a concealed gun was reported in the 2000 block of U.S. 421 North, Boone.
Dec. 4
ARREST: Leon Maurice Johnson, 44, of 1106 York St., Siler City, was arrested and charged with a weapon law violation. Johnson was issued a $25,000 secured bond and a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Robert Earl Barnes, 58, of 155 Bennick Place, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Barnes was released on a written promise and was given a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of shoes was reported in the 400 block of Holiday Hills Road, Boone.
Dec. 5
ARREST: David Wayne Acree, 36, of 3001 Burney Ford Road, Clarkton, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Acree was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Erick David Reyes-Montelongo, 36, of 1251 Brookshire Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor aid and abet. Reyes-Montelongo was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Mekiah Shyanne Pulley, 21, of 1251 Brookshire Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with violation of a court order. Pulley was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
Dec. 6
ARREST: Daniel Alexander Cadenas, 32, of 426 Troy Norris Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with DWI, no operators license and driving left of center. Cadenas was released on a written promise and was given a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Jeffrey Allen Varnadoe Jr., 34, of 1519 Old Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Varnadoe was not issued a bond and was given a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
FALSE PRETENSE: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported in the 100 block of Hidden Pines Lane, Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Possession of marijuana up to half of an ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia were reported in the 8000 block of U.S. 421 North, Vilas.
