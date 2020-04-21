The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 14
LARCENY: Larceny of a boat trailer was reported in the 100 block of Clarence Newton Road, Blowing Rock.
April 15
ARREST: Christopher Tyler Allen, 21, of 108 Oak Point Drive, Cherryville, was arrested and charged with DWI and possession of marijuana. Allen was issued a written promise and a June 26 court date.
April 16
ARREST: Melissa Walters Flowers, 49, of 1274 Bethel Road, Vilas, was arrested on an order for arrest on a driving while license revoked charge. Flowers was issued a $750 secured bond and a May 20 court date.
April 17
ARREST: Roy Lewis Harrall, 36, of 278 N.C. 105 Extension, Boone, was arrested and charged with a domestic violence protective order violation. Harrall was not issued a bond and a May 15 court date.
ARREST: Hannah Nicole Miller, 25, of 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with violation of court order. No bond amount or court date were listed.
CRIMINAL SUMMONS: A criminal summons for insurance fraud was reported in the 100 block of Hodges Gap Road, Boone.
April 18
LARCENY: Larceny of a Honda Ridgeline was reported in the 100 block of Old Mountain Road, Banner Elk.
OFFENSE: An offense of damage to property was reported in the 6000 block of Old U.S. 421, Zionville.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building, larceny of vehicle titles and motor vehicle theft of a Toyota truck and a Honda Civic were reported in the 100 block of Jolee Drive, Vilas.
April 19
LARCENY: Larceny of two purses/handbags/wallets, three pieces of medical/medical lab equipment and a document was reported in the 700 block of Love Hollow Drive, Vilas.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering and larceny of computer hardware/software were reported in the 400 block of Howard’s Creek Road, Boone.
April 20
OFFENSE: An offense of resist/delay/obstruct during a vehicle chase was reported in the 10000 block of U.S. 421 South, Deep Gap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.