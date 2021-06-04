The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 24
ARREST: Alexis Dione Milton, 45, of 2843 Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Milton was issued a June 30 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Jonathan Allen Kersey, 27, of 2617 Colletsville Road, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with hat and run/driving while license revoked. Kersey was issued a July 14 court date and a $2,500 unsecured bond.
ARREST: Corey Matthew South, 27, of 128 Hidden Treasure Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with larceny of a firearm. South was issued a June 30 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
May 25
ARREST: Derek Ray Burkett, 33, of 780 Dewitt Barnett Road, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Burkett was issued a July 1 court date and was not issued a bond.
ARSON: An arson was reported in the 200 block of Old Mountain Road in Banner Elk.
LARCENY: Larceny of Christmas lights was reported in the 100 block of Riverside Drive in Banner Elk.
May 27
ARREST: Shaina Naomi Widener, 25, of 522 Rambo Road, Damascus, Va., was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Widener was issued a June 30 court date and a $7,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Christopher Gage Overbay, 23, P.O. Box 1901, Abingdon, Va., was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Overbay was issued a June 30 court date and a $40,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Curtis Lee Hutton, 28, of 522 Rambo Road, Damascus, Va., was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine. Hutton was issued a June 30 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
May 28
ARREST: Shon Donte Ramseur, 35, of 1519 Old Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of possessing/receiving stolen property, possession of a stolen firearm, felony breaking and entering and larceny of a firearm. Ramseur was issued a June 30 court date and a $75,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jeffrey Allen Varnadoe Jr., 35, of 1519 Old Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with two counts of failure to appear on charges of assault of a female, failure to appear on charges of a violation of a court order and failure to pay child support. Vernadoe Jr. was issued a June 15 court date and a $60,350 secured bond.
ARREST: Carol Elizabeth Matheny, 21, of 355 Old E. King S., Apt. 401, Boone, was arrested and charged with aiding and abetting impaired driving. Matheny was issued a July 27 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
May 29
ARREST: Tyler Nicholas Hinch, 26, of 513 E. Sunrise Ave., Thomasville, was arrested on a criminal summons for injury to personal property. Hinch was issued a June 28 court date. No bond amount was listed.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building and theft from a building of miscellaneous items were reported in the 200 block of Bamboo Road in Boone.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a window was reported in the 10000 block of N.C. 105 South in Banner Elk.
May 30
ARREST: Derek Christian Goodman, 25, of 505 Green Street, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Goodman was issued a July 1 court date and a $300 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to four tire stems was reported in the 1000 block of Bairds Creek Road in Vilas.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a Nissan Xterra was reported in the 100 block of Mountain Song Road in Blowing Rock.
May 31
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 1000 block of Hickory in Boone.
