The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 16
ARREST: Stacy Randall Presnell, 58, of 4918 Peoria Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Presnell was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
Oct. 26
ARREST: Curtis Shane Hollars, 49, of 10236 N.C. 105 S., Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property, discharging a firearm to incite fear and simple assault. Hollars was issued a $35,000 secured bond and a Dec. 16 court date.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 100 block of Stone Mountain Road, Vilas.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a vehicle window was reported in the 4000 block of N.C. 105 South, Boone.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft of two leaf blowers and a drill set were reported in the 200 block of North Westside Drive, Vilas.
Oct. 27
ARREST: Curtis Wayne Miller, 25, of 330 Sugarworth Mountain Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with court probation violation. Miller was issued a $605 secured bond and a Nov. 6 court date.
ARREST: Melissa Howell Chaffin, 45, of 683 Poplar Hill Drive, Dugspur, Va., was arrested on a fugitive warrant. Chaffin was issued a $25,000 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.
ARREST: Brandon Harold Burkett, 30, of 136 Hemlock Road, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Burkett was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Attempted breaking and entering a structure was reported in the 1000 block of Friendship Church Road, Boone.
Oct. 28
ARREST: Sandera Larae Washington, 27, of 190 Hiddens Lane, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest. Washington was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
Oct. 29
ARREST: Shawn Allan Valdez, 50, no address listed, was arrested and charged with felony probation violation, assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a female. Valdez was not issued a bond and was given a Nov. 16 court date.
ARREST: Randall Martin Davis, 65, of 293 Sumpter Cabin Creek Road, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Davis was not issued a bond and was given a Nov. 19 court date.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 1000 block of Old Bristol Road, Boone.
Oct. 30
ARREST: Travis Antoni Boone, 19, of 736 Cashier Road, Dacula, Ga., was arrested and charged with obtaining property by false pretense and possession of counterfeit instrument/currency. Boone was issued a $15,000 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
ARREST: Rose Marie Roark, 32, of 211 Powell St., Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Roark was issued a $300 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
ARREST: Michael Blake Anderson, 24, of 907 Willow Chase Drive, McDonough, Ga., was arrested and charged with obtaining property by false pretense and possession of a counterfeit instrument. Anderson was issued a $15,000 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
ARREST: Philip Westwarren McClamroch, 31, of 569 Ernest Brown Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a communicating threats charge. McClamroch was issued a $2,000 unsecured bond and a Nov. 17 court date.
Oct. 31
ARREST: Jeska Marie Holden, 22, of 1466 Dulatown Road, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and resisting a public officer. Holden was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Dec. 16 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of six political signs was reported in the 100 block of Indian Springs Road, Boone.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Injury to a mailbox was reported in the 100 block of Rabbit Ridge Run, Vilas.
Nov. 1
ARREST: Benjamin Wilson Hicks, 26, of 140 Yellow Brick Road, Todd, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a selling or delivering counterfeit controlled substances charge. Hicks was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Nov. 12 court date.
ARREST: Monica Priscilla Bryant, 31, of 5833 U.S. 421 S., Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested on an order for arrest on a possession of marijuana up to a half of an ounce charge. Bryant was issued a $500 secured bond and a Dec. 8 court date.
THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the area of Andy Hicks Road and Old Mountain Road, Banner Elk.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 100 block of Lovie Presnell Road, Banner Elk.
LARCENY: Larceny of ammo was reported in the 9000 block of U.S. 421 South, Deep Gap.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Margo Road, Boone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.