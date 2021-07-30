The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 19
ARREST: Randy Allen Absher, 44, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of failure to appear. Absher was issued an Aug. 8 court date and a $5,708 bond.
ARREST: Priscilla Lynn Hoke, 24, of 310 HiView Drive, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with cyberstalking. Hoke was issued an Aug. 10 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Jose Esteban Alvarez, 28, of 434 Bluebird Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer. Alvarez was issued a Sept. 2 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Joanie Michelle Nelson, 45, of 3344 Blowing Rock Road, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Nelson was issued a Sept. 2 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
July 20
ARREST: Zayid Sileshi White, 38, of 2551 Deerfield Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with breaking or entering. White was issued a Sept. 3 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
July 21
ARREST: Joseph Todd Bingham, 18, of 2765 Linville Creek Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with injuring a building/fence/wall. Bingham was issued an Aug. 13 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jerry Lee Williams, 50, of 437 Chestnut Drive, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Williams was issued an Aug. 24 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 400 block of Jones Drive in Boone.
July 22
ARREST: Wendy Faye Jaynes, 41, of 5621 Heathstead Drive, Granite Falls, was arrested and charged with interfering with an electronic monitoring device. Jaynes was issued an Aug. 13 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Gregorio Mar Dominguez, 45, of 702 E. Shatley Springs Road, Crumpler, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of driving while license revoked. Dominguez was issued an Aug. 26 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
POISONING: Dog poisoning was reported in the 100 block of Quail Ridge Lane in Boone.
July 23
ARREST: Paula Rosa White, 26, of 3066 U.S. 321 N., Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with injury to real property and assault and battery. White was issued a Sept. 3 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Nathan Paul Donovan, 37, of 414 Huffman Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. No court date or bond amount were listed.
LARCENY: Larceny of a clock, a bowl, wooden flowers and a ceramic bird was reported in the 200 block of Pine in Boone.
CARDIAC: A cardiac arrest was reported in the 1000 block of U.S. 321 North in Sugar Grove.
FLEEING: Fleeing to elude was reported in the 200 block of Hardin Street in Boone.
July 24
ARREST: Anthony John Raimondo, 35, of 848 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon. Raimondo was issued a Sept. 3 court date and a $100,000 secured bond.
SERVICE: Calls for service were reported in the 2000 block of Broadstone Road in Banner Elk.
July 25
ARREST: Harold Leroy Deiters, 71, of 395 Jenill Drive, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with injury to personal property. Deiters was issued a Sept. 2 court date and was released on a written promise.
July 26
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: Theft of a Volkswagen Jetta was reported in the 100 block of Lynn Hill Road in Boone.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 3000 block of U.S. 321 South in Blowing Rock.
