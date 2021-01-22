The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 10
ARREST: Kevin Charles Payne, 44, of 135 Lovette Homes Street, Millers Creek, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Payne was issued a Feb. 10 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Chassidy April Hinton, 33, of 54 Tremont St., Marion, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Hinton was issued a Feb. 26 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
RECOVERED PROPERTY: Recovered property of a handgun was reported in the 400 block of Ridge Haven Parkway in Banner Elk.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering, destruction/damage/vandalism of property and felony larceny of $50 was reported in the 100 block of Aho Road in Blowing Rock.
Jan. 11
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 100 block of Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock.
Jan. 12
ARREST: Butch Allen Bradford, 31, of 4866 Old U.S. 421 North, Zionville, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle. Bradford was issued a Feb. 8 court date and a $12,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Johnny Paul Phillips Jr., 49, of 2596 Hardin Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats. Phillips was issued a Feb. 23 court date and was not issued a bond.
ARREST: Lenny Raine Constance, 45, of 161 Hidden Pines Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with disclosing private images and stalking. Constance was issued a Feb. 23 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to a fence was reported in the 200 block of Dale Adams Road in Sugar Grove.
Jan. 13
ARREST: Foster O’Neal Lingle, 24, of 1608 Wood Springs Court, Raleigh, was arrested and charged with assault on a government official and resisting a public officer. Lingle was issued a Feb. 8 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property was reported in the 500 block of Hemlock Hill Road in Boone.
Jan. 14
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Aurora Drive in Boone.
Jan. 15
ARREST: Robert Bradley Butrick, 41, of 172 German Farm Road, Boomer, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked and drug equipment violations. Butrick was issued a Feb. 23 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
Jan. 16
ARREST: Dalton Shaun Sparks, 58, of 1778 Pleasant Ridge Road, State Road, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Sparks was issued a Feb. 23 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Hews Circle in Blowing Rock.
Jan. 17
ARREST: Yax Saquitzal Mynor, 25, of 219 Dusty Road, Apt. 3, Boone, was arrested on orders for arrest on charges of no insurance and no operator’s license. Mynor was issued a Feb. 25 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Randall Scott Reece, 53, of 285 Walls Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with a parole violation. Reece was not issued a bond. No court date was listed.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage of two windows was reported in the 1000 block of N.C. 105 Bypass in Boone.
