The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 23
ARREST: Christopher Charles Maze, 31, of 295 Orchard Creek Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with violation of a court order. Maze was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.
ARREST: Joseph Edward Greer, 40, of 209 Miller Ridge Road, Todd, was arrested on a warrant service on a failure to appear charge. Greer was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Jan. 26, 2021, court date.
Nov. 24
ARREST: James Cole Miller, 21, of 2316 Phillips Gap Road, West Jefferson, was arrested on a warrant service on a felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance charge. Miller was issued a $7,500 secured bond and a Jan. 14, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Jeffrey Wilcox Stokes, 72, of 6045 Lake Windsor Parkway, Buford, Ga., was arrested and charged with simple assault. Stokes was released on a written promise and was given a Dec. 18 court date.
ARREST: Felicia Joann Potter, 20, of 4756 Meat Camp Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Potter was issued a $21,000 secured bond and a Dec. 14 court date.
Nov. 25
ARREST: Eric Neil Ward, 43, of 9720 N.C. 105 S., Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Ward was issued a $7,500 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.
ARREST: Mackenzie Elizabeth Chambers, 29, of 118 Middle Hill Drive, Apt. B, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Chambers was issued a $500 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.
Nov. 26
ARREST: Brian Joseph Perry, 38, of 513 Green Briar Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with statutory rape of a child and four counts of statutory sex offense with a child. Perry was issued a $1,000,000 secured bond and a Jan. 20, 2021, court date.
STRUCTURE FIRE: A structure fire resulting in a fatality was reported in the 2000 block of Beaver Dam Road, Vilas.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Inhaling fumes and possession of inhalants were reported in the 4000 block of U.S. 421 North, Vilas.
Nov. 27
ARSON: Arson was reported in the 1000 block of Sampson Road, Boone.
ARREST: Timothy Wilson Critcher, 46, of 1767 Burkett Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a driving while license revoked charge. Critcher was issued a $2,000 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.
ARREST: William Paul McDonald, 44, of 1255 Laurel Branch Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing and cyberstalking. McDonald was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.
Nov. 28
ARREST: Christie Leann Roberts, 35, of 4991 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Roberts was issued a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Meghan Elizabeth Arendale, 22, of 499 Howards Creek Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a driving while license revoked charge and a warrant service on an embezzlement charge. Arendale was issued a $7,500 secured bond and a Dec. 3 court date.
Nov. 29
ARREST: Charles Wayne Bolick, 58, no address listed, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen goods. Bolick was issued a $500 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.
POSSESSION: Possession of stolen goods was reported in the 100 block of Swamp Box Road, Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of an LG cellphone and miscellaneous tools was reported in the 200 block of Pebble Lane, Todd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.