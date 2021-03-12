The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 28
ARREST: Joseph Thomas Clovis Bell, 31, of 429 Joe Farthing Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with two counts of failure to appear. Bell was issued an April 6 court date and a $800 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking or entering and larceny of an ATV were reported in the 1000 block of Flat Top Road in Blowing Rock.
March 1
ARREST: Heather Lynn Boone, 32, of 217 Edgecliff Lane, Apt. 5, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Boone was issued an April 1 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Joanne Jean Oneill, 50, of 214 Watson St., Boone, was arrested and charged with trespassing. Oneill was issued an April 30 court date and a $200 secured bond.
ARREST: Shannon Caudill Cannon, 37, of 219 Chickadee Road, North Wilkesboro, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on a charge of misdemeanor larceny. Cannon was issued a June 9 court date and was released on a written promise.
March 2
ARREST: Dustin Carrol Jones, 28, of 841 Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with violating a court order. Jones was issued an April 1 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Deray Nichole Wood, 32, of 246 Hodges and Miller Road, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. Wood was issued a March 22 court date and a $2,918 bond.
March 3
ARREST: Stacy Swift Wishon, 35, of 111 Sable Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with a probation violation. Wishon was issued a May 17 court date and a $35,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Kaitlyn Shae Stilwell, 23, of 2400 S.E. Mourglea Ave., Valdese, was arrested and charged with a traffic offense for speeding and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
ARREST: Joseph Michael Carter, 43, of 682 Bryan Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with sexual battery. Carter was issued an April 1 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Allen Dalton Winebarger, 24, of 1354 Hopewell Church Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest. Winebarger was issued an April 18 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Janice Sue Pasch, 76, of 761 Sherwood Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Pasch was issued a May 17 court date and a $30,000 secured bond.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 700 block of Adirondack Drive in Boone.
March 4
ARREST: Christie Leann Roberts, 35, of 4991 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. Roberts was issued a March 17 court date and a $518 secured bond.
ARREST: Clifford Allen Lunceford, 41, of 8191 N.C. 91 N., Johnson City, Tenn., was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of failure to appear and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lunceford was issued an April 30 court date and a $5,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Timothy Ray Watson, 32, of 103 Ray Hamby Lane, Deep Gap, was arrested on a criminal summons for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and charged with failure to pay child support. Watson was issued a March 23 court date and a $5,725 secured bond.
ARREST: Jason Lynn Brown, 37, of 2146 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. Brown was issued a March 22 court date and a $6,253 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a trailer was reported in the 400 block of Lower Rush Branch Road in Sugar Grove.
March 5
ARREST: Barron Lynn Smith, 41, of 257 SPI Drive, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Smith was issued an April 1 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jonathan Tyrone Tatum, 22, of 6668 Rominger Road, Sugar Grove, was on an order for arrest for possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces and warrants for arrest on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces. Tatum was issued a March 5 court date and a $8,500 secured bond.
FALSE PRETENSES: Payment for a dog was obtained by false pretenses in the 200 block of Lynn Hill Road in Boone.
March 6
ARREST: Christopher Andre Hogue, 30, of 5686 Old U.S. 421, Zionville, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon. Hogue was issued an April 1 court date and a $50,000 secured bond.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 400 block of Joe Farthing Road in Sugar Grove.
March 7
ARREST: Michele Leigh Robles, 51, of 181 Cranberry Creek Lane, Zionville, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Robles was issued an April 1 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ROBBERY: Armed robbery of marijuana and $2,000 was reported in the 200 block of Westin Way in Boone.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 400 block of Stone Mountain Road in Vilas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.