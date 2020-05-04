The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 24
ARREST: Nicholas Ryan Fletcher, 23, of 1362 Stout Branch Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of larceny and driving while license revoked. Fletcher was issued a $1,400 bond and a June 26 court date.
April 27
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of a license plate was reported in the 700 block of Little Creekside, Banner Elk.
ARREST: Steven Ray Pruitt, 56, of 131 Sunalei View, Zionville, was arrested on an order for arrest on a probation violation charge. Pruitt was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a June 5 court date.
ARREST: Juan Carlos Lemus-Ortiz, 39, of 426 Deerfield Forest Parkway, Boone, was arrested and charged on a warrant on an assault on a female charge. Lemus-Ortiz was released on a written promise and was given a June 26 court date.
April 28
ARREST: David Phillip Harmon, 33, of 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Harmon was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a June 12 court date.
April 29
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 200 block of Roby Watson Road, Deep Gap.
ARREST: Randall Scott Reece, 52, of 285 Walls Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with three counts of traffic violations, drug equipment violations and a felony outstanding warrant for arrest. Reece was issued a $20,000 bond and a July 13 court date.
April 30
ARREST: James Darrell Harmon, 50, of 2621 Meat Camp Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, altering/defacing a serial number of a firearm and assault on a government official. Harmon was issued a $50,000 secured bond and a June 26 court date.
May 1
ARREST: Dalton Wade Lister, 25, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant on a possession of a weapon of mass destruction charge. Lister was issued a $50,000 secured bond and a June 12 court date.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 500 block of Deer Crossing, Todd.
May 2
ARREST: Danny Albert Pardue, 59, of 283 Will and JC Pardue, Zionville, was arrested and charged with a weapon law violation. Pardue was issued a $15,000 secured bond and a June 12 court date.
THEFT: Theft of a North Carolina license plate was reported in the 400 block of Willowdale Church Road, Vilas.
May 3
ARREST: Joshua Matthew Church, 32, of 121 Walden Point Drive, Apt. G, Wilkesboro, was arrested on two orders for arrest. Church was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a July 6 court date.
FRAUD: Wire fraud was reported in the 200 block of Windy Mountain Road, Deep Gap.
LARCENY: Larceny of a trailer was reported in the 1000 block of Old U.S. 421 South, Boone.
FLEED/ELUDE: Fleeding/eluding arrest in a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of West King Street, Boone.
CALLS: The Watauga County Sheriff's Office reported one call for service.
