The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 4
ARREST: Paul Eugene Strickland, 52, of 2242 Quail Ridge Court, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor probation violation. Strickland was issued a Nov. 5 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: James Buck Ford, 31, of 477 Ford Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with violating a court order. Ford was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Stacy Lee Walkoviak, 38, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failing to appear on a charge of a misdemeanor probation violation. Walkoviak was issued a Nov. 5 court date and a $35,000 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a utility truck was reported in the 100 block of Shulls Mill Road in Boone.
Oct. 5
ARREST: Benjamin Edwin Helms, 38, no address listed, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and failing to appear on a charge of failing to pay child support. Helms was issued an Oct. 11 court date and a $4,300 bond.
ARREST: George Nicholas Foster, 32, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with violating a court order and failing to pay child support. Foster was issued a Nov. 30 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of East Cove Lane in Boone.
Oct. 7
LARCENY: Larceny of a computer was reported in the 100 block of Swamp Box Road in Boone.
Oct. 8
ARREST: Thomas Arthur Slettvet II, 31, of 109 Woods Way Lane, Morganton, was arrested and charged with failing to pay monies. Slettvet was issued an Oct. 28 court date and a $388 bond.
Oct. 9
ARREST: Connor Anderson Isaacs, 19, of 146 Anderson Avenue, Vilas, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Isaacs was issued a Dec. 14 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Randall Scott Reece, 54, of 160 Old Burg Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Reece was issued a Dec. 14 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Nathan Trivette, 39, of 120 Dean Lane, Newland, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of no operator’s license and reckless driving and charged with simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Trivette was issued a Nov. 30 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 1000 block of Cobbs Creek Road in Boone.
Oct. 10
ARREST: Colt Thomas Stone, 23, of 205 VFW Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with failing to pay child support. Stone was issued a $524 secured bond. No court date was listed.
ARREST: Rose Marie Roark, 33, of 3031 Antioch Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, failing to pay child support, two counts of failing to appear and no liability insurance. Roark was issued a Nov. 30 court date and a $15,400 secured bond.
ARREST: Jacob Grange Shook, 37, of 476 Hardaman Circle, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of driving while license revoked and charged with driving while license revoked. Shook was issued a Nov. 1 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
Oct. 11
ARREST: Dreama Knight Philyaw, 43, of 149 Kilmer Drive, Forest City, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Philyaw was issued a Nov. 30 court date and a $7,500 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.