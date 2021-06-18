The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 7
ARREST: Daniel Franklin Strong, 21, of 2300 Raintree Drive, Archer Lodge, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked and driving while impaired. Strong was issued an Aug. 10 court date and was released on a written promise.
LARCENY: Larceny of a chainsaw, two trimmers, a circular saw and welding leads was reported in the 3000 block of N.C. 105 South in Boone.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of two pieces of lawn/yard/garden equipment was reported in the 100 block of Liberty Hill Road in Vilas.
LARCENY: Larceny was reported in the 700 block of Pottertown Road in Todd.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Larceny of a bus and criminal damage to an ignition switch was reported in the 700 block of Pottertown Road in Todd.
June 8
ARREST: Toby Dean Richards, 50, of 111 Mustard Field Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest for a grand jury indictment. No court date or bond amount was listed.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of the back window of a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Aho Road in Blowing Rock.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle of a North Carolina license plate was reported in the 800 block of Slabtown Road in Zionville.
ASSAULT: Assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 800 block of Slabtown Road in Zionville.
June 9
ARREST: Christie Ann Cheek, 41, of 4961 N.C. 194 N., Boone, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Cheek was issued an Aug. 13 court date. No bond amount was listed.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of the front fender of a vehicle was reported on U.S. 221 North in Boone.
June 10
SERVICE: A call for service was reported in the 1000 block of Laurel Branch Road in Vilas.
June 11
ARREST: Benjamin Robin Swindell, 34, no address listed, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Swindell was issued a July 26 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny after breaking and entering of three chainsaws was reported in the 300 block of Vixen Lane in Blowing Rock.
June 12
ARREST: Jason Alexander Honaker, 20, of 1820 Upper Mill Creek, Leburn, Ky., was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Honaker was issued a July 1 court date and a $50,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Roy Roger Wilson III, 29, of 161 Swamp Box Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with making harassing phone calls. Wilson was issued a June 30 court date and was released on a written promise.
June 13
LARCENY: Larceny of two coolers and 20 grilling utensils was reported at a campground in Boone.
