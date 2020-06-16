The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 1
POSSESSION: Possession of a schedule IV controlled substance was reported in the 100 block of New Market Boulevard, Boone.
June 7
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a clothes line and a window was reported in the 100 block of Beech Tree Road, Zionville.
June 8
ARREST: Darien Keith Bryant, 48, of 5827 U.S. 421 S., Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested on an order for arrest and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Bryant was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 17 court date.
ARREST: Richard Darin Cox, 54, of 7236 Old U.S. 421, Boone, was arrested and charged with trespassing and violation of a court order. Cox was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a Sept. 4 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a stone wall and keypad was reported in the 600 block of Crystal Mountain Road, Boone.
June 9
ARREST: Joshua M. Carlough, 46, of 111 Maple Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with DUI. No bond amount or court date were listed.
ARREST: Erin Irene Street, 30, of 4435 Calico Road, Apt. 2, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with child abuse. Street was issued a $5,000 secured bond and an Aug. 28 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Possession of up to a half of an ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia were reported in the 200 block of Rainbow Trail, Boone.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a vehicle shot by a shotgun was reported in the 1000 block of Sampson Road, Boone.
June 10
ARREST: Christopher James Hicks, 33, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest for failure to appear on charges of driving while license revoked and operating a motor vehicle with no insurance. Hicks was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Sept. 10 court date.
ARREST: Timothy W. Critcher, 46, of 1767 Burkett Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a failure to appear charge. Critcher was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a July 30 court date.
ARREST: Johnathan Shane Watson, 23, of 143 Combs Dixon Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle. Watson was issued a $5,000 secured bond and was given an Aug. 28 court date.
ARREST: Brian Lance Maine, 38, of 234 W. Brushy Fork Road, Creston, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Maine was issued a $10,200 secured bond and an Aug. 28 court date.
ARREST: Larry Dean Hardy, 69, of 184 Red Fox Trail, Boone, was arrested and charged with two counts of communicating threats and resisting a public officer. Hardy was released on a written promise and was given a July 31 court date.
ARREST: James S. Shore, 43, of 150 Winter Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. Shore was issued a $33,827 secured bond and a July 12 court date.
ARREST: Timothy Ian Parker, 29, of 9982 N. N.C. 226, Bakersville, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Parker was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a July 30 court date.
ARREST: Matthew David Tester, of 206 WW Vaught Lane, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with violation of a court order and resisting a public officer. Tester was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a July 9 court date.
June 11
ARREST: Jose Pineda Martinez, 46, of 201 Monteagle Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with violation of a court order. Martinez was issued a $2,000 secured bond and an Aug. 7 court date.
ARREST: Thomas Arthur Slettvet II, 30, of 231 Dark Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Slettvet was issued a $750 secured bond and an Aug. 7 court date.
ARREST: Erik James Salvesen, 18, of 310 Hiview Drive, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance. Salvesen was issued a $5,000 secured bond and an Aug. 7 court date.
ARREST: Kevin Michael Deiters, 56, of 354 Betty's Circle, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Deiters was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a Sept. 14 court date.
June 12
ARREST: Derek W. Scism, 28, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony probation violation, possession of a firearm by a felony and possession of methamphetamine. Scism was issued a $70,000 secured bond and a July 9 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking/entering a building and destruction/damage/vandalism of a door were reported in the 7000 block of N.C. 194 N., Boone.
LARCENY: Felony larceny of $1,400, four pieces of jewelry, roughly five bottles of nail polish, and flea and tick treatment for dogs was reported in the 600 block of Nettles Ridge Road, Banner Elk.
COMPILED BY KAYLA LASURE
