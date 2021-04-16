The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 5
ARREST: Nicholas George Dascoulias, no age listed, of 138 Foundation Court, No. 308, Mooresville, was arrested and charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Dascoulias was issued an April 30 court date and was not issued a bond.
ARREST: William Joseph Orren, 49, of 11283 U.S. 421 South, Trade, Tenn., was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Orren was issued a May 25 court date and a $3,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Anne Hart Herrick, 73, of 1750 Water Tank Road, Fleetwood, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked and failing to appear. Herrick was issued a May 12 court date and a $5,500 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Injury to personal property was reported in the 200 block of Poplar Creek Estates Drive in Todd.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Attempted breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of Eagle Roost Run in Boone.
VANDALISM: Graffiti vandalism was reported in the 3000 block of Meat Camp Road in Boone.
April 6
ARREST: James Wood Elliott, 39, of 3070 Wildcat Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a child and facilitating a minor’s prostitution. Elliott was issued a May 25 court date and a $150,000 secured bond.
April 7
ARREST: Timothy Howard Baird, 31, of 385 Locust Gap Road, Vilas, was arrested on two warrants for arrest on charges of failure to pay child support. Baird was issued an April 26 court date and a $16,273 secured bond.
ARREST: Charles Dalton Roberts, 25, of 4991 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was arrested on orders for arrest on charges of driving while license revoked and speeding. Roberts was issued an April 26 court date and a $300 secured bond.
April 8
ARREST: Rodney Bryon Greer, 26, of 254 Seminole Trail, Elk Park, was arrested on a warrant for arrest and charged with a parole violation. No court date or bond amount were listed.
April 9
ARREST: Matthew Isaiah Brown, 22, of 105 Roger St., Wilkes, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Brown was issued a May 25 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Heather Marie Brown, 30, of 176 Huffmand Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with failure to appear on a probation violation. Brown was issued a May 14 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Lindsey Alisha Hooper, 28, of 2251 Long Hope Road, Todd, was arrested and charged with larceny by switching price tags. Hooper was issued a May 5 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Johnny Butler Isaacs, 51, of 225 Bens Way, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, driving while license revoked and carrying a concealed weapon after consuming. Isaacs was issued a May 28 court date and was released on a written promise.
April 10
ARRETS: Noah John Avery Goins, 20, of 534 Junalaska Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with injury to personal property and assault on a female. Goins was issued a May 25 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Cecelia Mae Mathis, 20, of 2009 Ira Road, Efland, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Mathis was issued a May 28 court date and was released on a written promise.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 300 block of Clyde Townsend Road in Boone.
April 11
ARREST: Savannah Jo Whittington, 27, of 268 Melody Lane, West Jefferson, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule III controlled substance and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Whittington was issued a May 28 court date and a $7,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of a single-axel trailer was reported in the 1000 block of Silverstone Road in Zionville.
