The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 13
ARREST: John Alexander Harris, 25, of 3586 Old U.S. 421, Vilas, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, DWI and carrying a concealed weapon. Harris was issued an $8,000 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
FRAUD: Tax fraud was reported in the 500 block of Crocker Road, Blowing Rock.
LARCENY: Larceny of mail was reported in the 200 block of Hidden Forest Trail, Todd.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a gate and fence was reported in the 8000 block of U.S. 321 North, Sugar Grove.
July 14
ARREST: Mary Margaret O’Brien, 46, of 140 Split Rail Lane, Blowing Rock, was arrested on an order for arrest. O’Brien was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 4 court date.
ARREST: Jose Pineda Martinez, 46, of 219 Monteagle Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with a violation of a court order. Martinez was issued a $5,000 secured bond and an Aug. 7 court date.
ARREST: Mekiah Shyanne Pulley, 20, of 1251 Brookshire Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with violation of a court order. Pulley was issued a $2,500 secured bond and an Aug. 7 court date.
ARREST: George Nicholas Foster, 30, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Foster was issued a $20,000 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
CYBERSTALKING: Cyberstalking was reported in the 2000 block of Mountain Dale Road, Vilas.
LARCENY: Larceny of $200 was reported in the 4000 block of Beaver Dam Road, Vilas.
July 15
ARREST: Amy Marie Kidd, 31, of 2652 Rose Place, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Kidd was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
ARREST: Melanie Dawn Wilson, 34, of 4019 U.S. 421 N., Vilas, was arrested on a warrant on an interference with an electronic monitoring device charge. Wilson was issued a $10,000 secured bond and an Aug. 28 court date.
ARREST: Jose Trinidad Pineda-Martinez, 46, of 426 Troy Norris Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with a violation of a domestic violence protection order. Pineda-Martinez was not issued a bond and was given a Sept. 18 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Damage to property and trespassing were reported in the 100 block of Spring Hope Drive, Zionville.
LARCENY: Felony larceny of an iPhone 8 was reported in the 1000 block of North Pine Run Road, Boone.
July 16
ARREST: Tony Moreno Balcazar, 31, of 5152 Bamboo Road, Boone, was arrested on a felony warrant service. Balcazar was issued a $3,000 secured bond and an Aug. 7 court date.
ARREST: Todd Justin Morrin, 45, of 121 Beck Court, Boone, was arrested on a warrant on an assault on a female charge. Morrin was not issued a bond and was given a Sept. 4 court date.
HARASSMENT: Harassment was reported in the 100 block of N.C. 194 South, Vilas.
July 17
ARREST: Richard Darin Cox, 55, of 7236 Old U.S. 421, Boone, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault on a government official/employee. Cox was issued a $6,000 secured bond and an Aug. 28 court date.
ARREST: Steve Mahnke, 55, no address listed, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag and having a canceled/revoked/suspended certificate/tag. Mahnke was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
ARREST: Nicholas T. Figlow, 55, of 3201 Beneva Road, Unit 102, Sarasota, Fla., was arrested and charged with DUI. Figlow was released on a written promise and was given an Aug. 28 court date.
CRUELTY: Animal cruelty by allegedly killing a dog was reported in the 6000 block of Old U.S. 421 South, Deep Gap.
July 18
ARREST: Riley Joshua Gray, 22, of 173 Graduate Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, DWI and having a canceled/revoked/suspended certificate/tag. Gray was issued a $7,500 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
ARREST: William Cody Swift, 25, of 125 Greene Farm Trail, Vilas, was arrested and charged with a violation of a domestic violence protection order and resist/delay/obstruct. Swift was issued a $750 secured bond and an Aug. 28 court date.
ARREST: Jennifer Tester Miller, 41, of 1090 Otis Wilson Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Miller was issued a $500 secured bond and an Aug. 28 court date.
ARREST: Oscar Calderon Lopez, 29, of 403-7 Friendship Cross Street, North Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present, injury to personal property, assault on a female, resisting a public officer, possession of a manufacture fraudulent ID, no operators license, having a canceled/revoked/suspended certificate/tag and open container after consuming alcohol first. Lopez was issued a $6,500 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
ARREST: Neil Courter Frazee, 70, of 236 Big Pine Point, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with felony larceny. Frazee was issued a $5,000 secured bond and an Aug. 7 court date.
TRESPASS: Trespassing of real property was reported in the 7000 block of Old U.S. 421 South, Deep Gap.
July 19
ARREST: George Nicholas Foster, 30, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction. Foster was issued a $25,000 secured bond and an Aug. 28 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Communicating threats and harassing phone calls were reported in the 3000 block of George’s Gap Road, Vilas.COMPILED BY KAYLA LASURE
