The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 18
ARREST: Jonathan Scott Geisler, 36, of 1825 Friendship Church Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with obtaining property by false pretense and failure to work after paid leave. Geisler was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a June 12 court date.
POSSESSION: Possession of a schedule VI controlled substance was reported in the 1000 block of U.S. 321 North, Sugar Grove.
May 19
ARREST: Darlene Ann Meyer, 44, of 20 Jack Wright Drive, Leicester, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor offense. Meyer was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a June 15 court date.
ARREST: Angelina Miller, 27, of 136 Ivy Drive, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a failure to pay child support charge. Miller was issued a $2,979 secured bond. No court date was listed.
LARCENY: Larceny of three rifles was reported in the 5000 block of Old U.S. 421 South, Deep Gap.
May 20
FRAUD: Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Hodges Gap Road, Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of a trailer was reported in the 2000 block of U.S. 421 North, Boone.
OFFENSE: An offense was reported in the 8000 block of U.S. 321 North, Sugar Grove.
May 21
ARREST: Makeal Jeffries, 33, of 15 Sparta Road, Apt. 308, North Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with failure to return rental property. Jeffries was given a Sept. 9 court date. No bond amount was listed.
May 22
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a storage unit was reported in the 200 block of Bamboo Road, Boone.
May 23
LOST PROPERTY: A drone was reported lost in the 1000 block of Tanawha Parkway, Boone.
May 24
ARREST: Samuel Bartley Bruner, 35, of 176 Laurel Reach Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with violating a domestic violence protective order, resisting a public officer and assaulting a government official/employee. Bruner was not issued a bond and was given a July 9 court date.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to a Dodge Durango after it was reportedly shot by a pellet or BB gun was reported in the 1000 block of Ball Branch Road, Boone.
May 25
ARREST: Stacy Lee Walkoviak, 37, of 2320 Howards Creek Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a felony probation violation charge. Walkoviak was issued a $50,000 secured bond and a June 29 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of $350 worth of power tools was reported in the 900 block of Joe Farthing Road, Sugar Grove.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a vehicle window of a Ford Taurus was reported in the 4000 block of Bamboo Road, Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building and theft of $2,000 worth in coins from a building were reported in the 600 block of Dugger Firetower Road, Lenoir.
