The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 18
ARREST: Alan Dalton Winebarger, 23, of 1618 Hopewell Church Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Winebarger was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a July 31 court date.
June 22
ARREST: Martin Dwayne Miller, 41, of 1123 Bulldog Road, Trade, Tenn., was arrested and charged on two orders for arrest on probation violation charges. Miller was issued a $20,000 secured bond and a July 10 court date.
OFFENSE: Property damage was reported in the 100 block of New Horizons Way, Boone.
VIOLATION: A noise violation was reported in the 7000 block of Old U.S. 421 South, Deep Gap.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Injury to personal property of a vehicle window was reported in the 100 block of Knoll Drive, Boone.
June 23
ARREST: Andres Pablo Reeder, 24, of 1203 Laurel Fork Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Reeder was released on a written promise and was given a July 14 court date.
ARREST: Aaron Tyler Payne, 21, of 4092 N.C. 105 S., Apt. 213, Boone, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering a building, resisting a public officer, felony probation violation and two counts of misdemeanor probation violation. Payne was issued a $32,500 secured bond and a July 10 court date.
June 24
ARREST: Ryland Thomas Powers, 36, of 220 Milton Brown Heirs Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny. Powers was issued a July 31 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Richard Darin Cox, 54, of 7236 Old U.S. 421 S., Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with sexual battery and attempted breaking and entering. Cox was issued a $3,000 secured bond for the sexual battery charge and a $5,000 secured bond for the attempted breaking and entering. Cox was given a July 31 court date for both charges.
ARREST: Aaron Tyler Payne, 21, of 4092 N.C. 105 S., Apt. 213, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. Payne was issued a $53,500 secured bond and a July 31 court date.
June 25
ARREST: Rusty Shane Odom, 25, of 408 H. Heaton Road, Elizabethton, Tenn., was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor child abuse, having a child not in the rear seat, operating a vehicle with no insurance and driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration. Odom was issued a $6,000 secured bond and an Aug. 7 court date.
ARREST: Cheyenne Paige Odom, 37, of 3250 Kingview Place, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Odom was issued a $10,000 secured bond and an Aug. 7 court date.
PROWLER: A prowler was reported in the 1000 block of Stoney Brook Lane, Boone.
June 26
ARREST: William Cody Swift, 25, of 125 Green Farm Trail, Vilas, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer and a warrant on an assault on a female charge. Swift was not issued a bond and was given an Aug. 7 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of $800 worth of construction tools was reported in the 600 block of Twin Branches Road, Blowing Rock.
June 27
ARREST: Jordan Thomas Bell, 38, of 56520 Oak Meadow Lane, Apt. 17617, Raleigh, was arrested and charged with a domestic violence protective order violation and destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Bell was issued a $500 secured bond and a July 31 court date.
ARREST: Derek Ray Burkett, 32, of 417 Courthouse Drive, Banner Elk, was arrested on a warrant on an uttering a forged instrument charge. Burkett was issued a $3,000 secured bond and an Aug. 28 court date.
June 28
ARREST: Joseph Caleb Bishop, 29, of 211 Hartley St., Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Bishop was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a July 31 court date.
ARREST: Jessica Rene Butler, 31, of 1694 Vanderpool Road, Vilas, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Butler was issued a $3,200 secured bond and an Aug. 10 court date.
ARREST: William Robert Jones Jr., 40, of 204 W. Gum Road, Greenville, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of speeding, reckless driving to endanger, two counts of driving while license revoked, no liability insurance, canceling/revoking/suspending a certificate/tag, expired registration certificate/tag, expired/no inspection, operating a vehicle with no insurance and giving/lending/borrowing a license plate. Jones was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a July 27 court date.
June 29
ARREST: David Ansley Vandenberg, 22, of 1202 Blue Drive, Laurinburg, was arrested and charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Vandenberg was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a July 31 court date.
COMPILED BY KAYLA LASURE
