The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 8
ARREST: Sandera Lane Washington, 28, of 300 Davis Ridge Road, Banner Elk, was arrested on orders for arrest for failing to appear on charges of possession of marijuana up to one-half ounces and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Washington was issued a March 23 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Thomas Arthur Slettvet II, 31, of 231 Dark Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Slettvet was issued an April 1 court date and was not given a bond.
March 9
ARREST: Dylan James Dittrich, 22, of 4149 Wilkesboro Blvd., Boomer, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked and expired registration card/tag. Dittrich was issued an April 30 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: James Aaron Davis, 32, of 181 Jess Park Drive, Wilkesboro, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of being a habitual felon. Davis was issued a May 17 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Brandy Nicole Nave, 35, of 138 Poga Road, Butler, Tenn., was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of driving while license revoked. Nave was issued an April 1 court date and a $4,500 secured bond.
LOST/STOLEN PROPERTY: A black bag containing tree climbing equipment was reported lost/stolen in the 600 block of Crocker Road in Blowing Rock.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 2000 block of Deck Hill Road in Blowing Rock.
March 10
ARREST: Nicolas Andrew Elizondo, 30, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with a probation violation. Elizondo was issued an April 30 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Joshua Dwayne Shatley, 34, of 6591 Anthonys Creek, Collettsville, was arrested and charged with violating a court order. Shatley was issued a March 23 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Matthew Garrett Brown, 26, of 136 Char Bar Acres Road, Fleetwood, was arrested and charged with two counts of failing to appear. Brown was issued an April 1 court date and a $4,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a ski helmet, skis and ski boots was reported in the 900 block of Ski Mountain Road in Blowing Rock.
THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 100 block of Windy Gap Road in Blowing Rock.
March 11
ARREST: Jerri Nichole Drum, 39, of 1019 S. Church St., Gastonia, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Drum was issued a June 18 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Joshua David Taylor, 33, of 185 Roping Lane, Cameron, was arrested and charged with failing to work after being paid. Taylor was issued an April 1 court date and was released on a written promise.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering into a building was reported in the 100 block of Inn at Crestwood Drive in Boone.
March 12
ARREST: Robert Bradley Butrick, 41, of 172 German Farm Road, Boomer, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of driving while license revoked. Butrick was issued an April 11 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Joshua Lee Harmon, 30, of 324 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 54, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest for driving while license revoked. Harmon was issued a May 10 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jerry Wayne Blackwelder Jr., 43, of 235 Cranberry Trail, Zionville, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. Blackwelder was issued a March 22 court date and a $11,055 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking or entering a motor vehicle, damage to property and misdemeanor larceny of a purse, credit cards, a debit card, wallets, assortment of IDs, sunglasses and a portable battery pack were reported in the 100 block of Mountain Bike Way in Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of TV monitors and disposed security equipment was reported in the 7000 block of N.C. 105 South in Boone.
March 13
ARREST: Caleb Jackson Hart, 22, of 44 Pleasant Point Drive, Hickory, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Hart was issued an April 30 court date and was released on a written promise.
ARREST: Elvin Jesus Vasquez, 39, of 350 Russell Beach Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Vasquez was issued an April 30 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Ariel Leslie Anne Mead, 29, of 326 Bynum Trivette Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with two misdemeanor probation violations and eight counts of driving while license revoked. Mead was issued an April 15 court date and a $650 bond.
ARREST: Sarah Jane Hicks, 42, of 1610 Stateline Road, Elizabethton, Tenn., was arrested and charged with brake/stop light equipment violation and on orders for arrest for failing to appear on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Hicks was issued a March 23 court date and a $40,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Arlene Sharon Barnes, 54, of 186 Birch St., Apt. 6, Boone, was arrested and charged with larceny. Barnes was issued a May 14 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Barron Lynn Smith, 41, of 257 SPI Drive, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Smith was issued an April 1 court date and was not given a bond.
March 14
ARREST: Sean Jamason Arnold, 47, no address listed, was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice. Arnold was issued an April 30 court date and a $50,000 bond.
ARREST: Anna Sue Brown, 41, no address listed, was arrested and charged with failing to pay child support. Brown was issued a $380 bond. No court date was listed.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 1000 block of Apple Orchard Lane in Boone.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of Sampson Road in Boone.
DEATH: A witnessed death was reported in the 3000 block of Phillips Branch Road in Vilas.
March 15
ARREST: Michael Anthony Treece, 34, of 309 Wildwood Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer. Treece was issued an April 30 court date and a $500 secured bond.
