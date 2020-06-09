The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 1
ARREST: Matthew John Edward Prosser, 25, of 7714 Mercer Road, Cattlett, Va., was arrested and charged with DUI. Prosser was released on a written promise and was given a July 31 court date.
ARREST: Riley Harold Groat, 63, of 5410 Castle Ford Road, Todd, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Groat was issued a July 9 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Natalie Ruth Foreman, 48, of 2829 Meat Camp Road, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing. Foreman was issued a June 12 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Elizabeth Ann Isaacs, 26, of 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen goods/property. Isaacs was issued a June 12 court date. No bond amount was listed.
June 2
ARREST: Cynthia Regina Bennett, 45, of 164 J.A. Russel Road, Ronda, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Bennett was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a July 9 court date.
ARREST: Jason Paul Walker, 45, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. Walker was issued a $272 secured bond and a June 12 court date.
ARREST: Dustin Allen Kinmiller, 32, of 4389 Rominger Road, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with felony probation violation. No bond amount or court date were listed.
THEFT: Theft of 14 items was reported in the 300 block of Brown Farm Road, Boone.
June 3
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a metal culvert was reported in the 3000 block of Meat Camp Road, Boone.
ARREST: Matthew David Tester, 30, of 206 WW Vaught Lane, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested on an assault on a female charge. Tester was not issued a secured bond and was given a July 9 court date.
June 4
ARREST: Curtis Edwin Leyshon, 62, of 915 North Pine Run Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with two counts of failure to pay taxes and an order for arrest on a grand jury indictment on a charge of attempt to evade or defeat tax. Leyshon was issued a $25,000 secured bond and a June 8 court date.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to a Coca-Cola trailer was reported in the 5000 block of Bamboo Road, Boone.
June 5
ARREST: Richard Darin Cox, 54, of 7236 Old U.S. 421, Boone, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor attempted breaking or entering a building, injury to personal property and a noise ordinance violation. Cox was issued a $3,500 secured bond and a July 9 court date.
ARREST: Tressa Elizabeth Wandling, 36, no address listed, was arrested and charged with giving fictitious information to an officer and resisting a public officer. Wandling was released on a written promise and was given a July 31 court date.
ARREST: Jonathan Pleasant, 31, of 105 Stable Drive, Unit 2, Boone, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor hit and run, failure to report an accident and failure to maintain lane control. Pleasant was issued a June 26 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Johnny Lee Brown, 49, of 710 Jason's Place, Lenoir, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Brown was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a July 31 court date.
ARREST: Rebecca M. Hicks, 43, of 4640 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was arrested on an order for arrest on a possession of drug paraphernalia charge. Hicks was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Sept. 17 court date.
ARREST: Michael David Pederson, 38, of 293 Red Maple Lane, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a driving while license revoked charge. Pederson was issued a $2,000 secured bond and a Sept. 14 court date.
ARREST: Rose Marie Roark, 31, of 211 Powell St., Mountain City., Tenn., was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Roark was issued a Sept. 18 court date. No bond amount was listed.
June 6
ARREST: Cynthia Eve Coffey, 33, of 106 Kim's Way, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Coffey was not issued a bond and was given a July 10 court date.
ARREST: Victor Kyle Hicks, 30, of 134 Miller Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Hicks was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a July 10 court date.
ARREST: Cooper David Hardy, 27, of 6468 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was arrested on an order for arrest on a driving while license revoked charge. Hardy was released on a written promise and was given a July 2 court date.
June 7
ARREST: Eric David Reyes Montelongo, 25, of 1251 Brookshire Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault, injury to personal property, DWI and no operators license. Montelongo was issued a $13,000 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
ARREST: Phillip Anthony Baumgardner, 29, of 388 Vannoy Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle. Baumgardner was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
ARREST: Alexis Aguilar Bermodez, 22, of 352 Old East King St., Boone, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and driving while license revoked. Bermodez was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a July 10 court date.
