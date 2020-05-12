The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
May 1
OFFENSE: A possibly lost or stolen Taurus revolver was reported in the 500 block of Rocky Road, Banner Elk.
May 3
ARREST: Joshua Matthew Church, 32, of 121 Walden Point Drive, Apt. G, Wilkesboro, was arrested on two orders for arrest. Church was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a July 6 court date.
May 4
ARREST: Randy Aaron Smith, 31, of 464 Kite Road, Millers Creek, was arrested and charged with DUI and a domestic violence protective order violation. No bond amount or court date were listed.
OFFENSE: An offense by someone throwing away trash in a private container was reported in the 300 block of Baird’s Creek Road, Vilas.
May 5
ARREST: Artemio Jesus Perez Nanez, 18, of 135 Hampton Trailer Court, Boone, was arrested and charged with assault on a government official/employee and indecent liberties. Nanez was issued a $50,000 secured bond and a June 12 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Misdemeanor breaking or entering, larceny of a shotgun and misdemeanor larceny of shotgun shells and a toolbox were reported in the 200 block of South Pine Run Road, Boone.
THEFT: Theft of an Apple MacBook Pro by an employee was reported in the 8000 block of N.C. 105 South, Boone.
May 8
ARREST: Ronnie Keith Hicks, 41, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault and communicating threats. Hicks was issued a June 12 court date. No bond amount was listed.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of graffiti on rocks, tables and signs was reported in the 600 block of Howards Knob Road, Boone.
May 9
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a vehicle window was reported in the 100 block of Summit Woods Drive, Blowing Rock.
May 10
ARREST: Zachary Michael Cole, 23, of 438 Hodges Gap Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with maintaining a place for a controlled substance. Cole was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a June 22 court date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.