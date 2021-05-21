The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 28
ASSAULT: Assault inflicting injury was reported in the 200 block of SPI Road in Deep Gap.
May 7
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a wooden gate was reported in the 7000 block of N.C. 105 S. in Boone.
May 11
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of SPI Road in Deep Gap.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of an automobile was reported in the 1000 block of Rominger Road in Banner Elk.
May 12
ASSAULT: Assault by pointing a gun was reported in the 600 block of Don Hayes Road in Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of unleaded gasoline was reported in the 4000 block of U.S. 421 N. in Vilas.
May 14
ARREST: Timothy Howard Baird, 31, of 7615 Old U.S. 421 N., Zionville, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Baird was issued a June 18 court date and a $3,500 secured bond.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering a building and $895 being stolen were reported in the 9000 block of N.C. 105 S. in Boone.
May 15
ARREST: Barron Lynn Smith, 41, of 257 SPI Drive, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with violation of a court order. Smith was issued a June 18 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Donald Lee Dennis, 34, of 582 Clint Norris Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Dennis was issued a June 18 court date. No bond amount was listed.
LARCENY: Larceny of a presidential challenge drinking coin was reported in the 100 block of Aho Road in Blowing Rock.
May 16
LARCENY: Larceny of two leaf blowers was reported in the 100 block of Hilltop Drive in Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of metal was reported in the 300 block of Hicks Road in Sugar Grove.
