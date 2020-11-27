The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 16
ARREST: Laquan Shameer Battle, 19, of 736 Cashier Road, Dacula, Ga., was arrested and charged with possession of counterfeit instrument/currency, obtaining property by false pretense and possession of stolen goods/property. Battle was issued a $20,000 secured bond and a Dec. 16 court date.
ARREST: Stephen Dewitt Thigpen, 42, of 185 Alex Wellborne Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with communicating threats and assault and battery. Thigpen was issued a $750 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.
ARREST: Tony Moreno Balcazar, 28, of 603 Charter Hill Road, Banner Elk, was arrested on an order for arrest on a failure to appear charge. Balcazar was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 26, 2021, court date.
ARREST: Joshua Garris Hamby, 35, of 147 Yadkin View Drive, Ferguson, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Hamby was issued a $30,000 secured bond and a Jan. 11, 2021, court date.
OFFENSE: People throwing trash in a private trash container was reported in the 7000 block of N.C. 105 South, Boone.
LARCENY: Felony larceny of three TVs and two rifles was reported in the 200 block ofHummingbird Lane, Boone.
Jan. 17
ARREST: Harley Marie Taylor, 21, of 933 Greensboro Road, Apt. 2, Crumpler, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Taylor was issued a $15,000 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 10000 block of U.S. 421 North, Zionville.
Nov. 19
ARREST: Andres Castillo, 21, of 8 Tivoli Drive, Asheville, was arrested on an order for arrest on a failure to appear charge. Castillo was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Jan. 8 court date.
ARREST: Jervay Fernando Grimes, 46, of 334 Junaluska Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear on a driving while license revoked charge. Grimes was issued a $300 secured bond and a Dec. 14 court date.
ARREST: Matthew David Harmon, 29, of 175 Navidad Lane, Vilas, was arrested on a felony warrant service. Harmon was issued a $35,000 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building, destruction/damage/vandalism of a door frame and theft of miscellaneous tools from a building were reported in the 200 block of Hartley Street, Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building and felony larceny of a tool box containing miscellaneous tools, decorative items and an electric stove were reported in the 100 block of South Pine Run Road, Boone.
Nov. 20
ARREST: Pedro Javier Santos, 32, of 153 Martin Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with misuse of a 911 system. Santos was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a Jan. 28, 2021, court date.
MISSING PERSON: A missing person was reported in the 200 block of Harrison Road, Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of mail from a mailbox was reported in the 100 block of Browns Chapel Road, Boone.
Nov. 21
ARREST: Amanda Rose McElyea, 29, of 251 Spi Drive, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. McElyea was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.
ARREST: Virginia Vanessa Greer, 28, of 207 Wards Branch Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with communicating threats and cyberstalking. Greer was not issued a bond and was given a Dec. 18 court date.
ARREST: Kevin Grant Neal, 33, of 118 E. Main St., West Jefferson, was arrested and charged with probation violation. Neal was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Dec. 11 court date.
ARREST: Joanne Jean O’Neill, 50, of 214 Watson St., Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a DWI charge. O’Neill was issued a $2,000 secured bond and a Dec. 16 court date.
WARRANT SERVICE: A warrant service was reported in the 100 block of Old East King Street, Boone.
Nov. 22
ARREST: Benjamin Lee Allen, 29, of 1207 Harwich Court, Raleigh, was arrested and charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Allen was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.
ARREST: Jose I. Sanchez, 31, of 1213 Elmhurst St., Bensenville, Ill., was arrested and charged with DUI. Sanchez was released on a written promise and was given a Dec. 18 court date.
ARREST: Stephen Dewitt Thigpen, 42, of 185 Alex Wellborne Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with assault causing serious bodily injury and interference with emergency communication. Thigpen was issued a $25,000 secured bond and a Dec. 18 court date.
Nov. 23
ARREST: Phyllis Michelle Garlock, 56, of 206 Martin Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule V controlled substance and DWI. Garlock was issued a Dec. 18 court date. No bond amount was listed.
