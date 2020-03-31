The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 23
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to a farm gate and post was reported in the 4000 block of Wildcat Road, Deep Gap.
OFFENSE: An animal nuisance was reported in the 400 block of Buckeye Ridge Road, Zionville.
March 25
OFFENSE: An offense was reported in the 1000 block of Laurel Branch Road, Vilas.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking or entering and theft of a radio/tv/VCR/DVD player and miscellaneous tools were reported in the 100 block of Fox Hollow Drive, Banner Elk.
March 27
ARREST: William Edward Mast, 44, of 886 Old U.S. 421, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor offense. Mast was not issued a bond and was given a June 8 court date.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 700 block of Pottertown Road, Todd.
March 28
ARREST: Samantha Lynn Henson, 35, of 109 Apaloosa Trail, Boone, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony probation violation. Henson was issued a $35,000 secured bond and a May 18 court date.
THEFT: Theft of an RV muffler was reported in the 8000 block of U.S. 321 North, Sugar Grove.
March 29
ARREST: Tony Lee Jones, 42, of 370 Arnett Hollow Road, Vilas, was arrested on an order for arrest on a misdemeanor probation violation charge. Jones was issued a $7,500 secured bond and a May 8 court date.
ARREST: Thomas Arthur Slettvet II, 30, of 231 Dark Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with violation of a domestic violence protection order. Slettvet was not issued a bond and was given a May 1 court date.
ARREST: Mark Anthony Rivera, 22, of 127 Charles Lowes Lane, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana up to a half of an ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rivera was issued a $100 secured bond and a May 1 court date.
ARREST: Kevin Dougles Neville, 31, of 65 Gladd Creek, Sparta, was arrested and charged with breaking or entering and assault on a child. Neville was issued a $20,000 secured bond and a May 1 court date.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking or entering a garage was reported in the 400 block of Teaberry Hills Road, Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: First-degree burglary, assault on a female and interference with emergency communication was reported in the 300 block of Old Danner Road, Vilas.
