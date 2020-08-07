The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 23
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 10000 block of U.S. 421 North, Zionville.
July 27
ARREST: Wesley Robert Borkowski, 42, of 221 Southridge Road, Apt. 6, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with DWI, driving while license revoked and failure to comply with license restrictions. Borkowski was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
FAILURE TO WORK: Failure to work after being paid was reported in the 100 block of Green Briar Road, Boone.
FRAUD: Wire fraud was reported in the 200 block of Lynn Hill Road, Boone.
July 28
ARREST: Devan Lee Magner, 28, of 324 Meadowhill Drive, Apt. 58, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Magner was issued a Sept. 4 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Halley Erin Neese, 26, of 1610 Maplewood Lane, Greensboro, was arrested and charged with DWI. Neese was issued an Aug. 28 court date. No bond amount was listed.
LARCENY: Larceny of two Glocks, a canister of BBs and a holster was reported in the 4000 block of U.S. 321 North, Sugar Grove.
FRAUD: Prescription fraud was reported in the 100 block of Graggville Road, Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of three pieces of cookware was reported in the 800 block of Fallview Lane, Boone.
HARASSMENT: Harassment and the use of racial slurs was reported in the 100 block of Whispering Oak Lane, Boone.
July 29
ARREST: Richard Darin Cox, 55, of 7236 Old U.S. 421, Boone, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor stalking. Cox was issued a $5,000 bond and a Sept. 4 court date.
July 30
ARREST: Benjamin Lee Hicks, 37, of 342 Orchard Creek Road, Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with violation of a court order and a warrant on an assault on a female charge. Hicks was not issued a bond and was given an Aug. 28 court date.
ARREST: Dustin Evan Pennington, 36, of 124 Cole St., Boone, was arrested and charged with being a habitual felon, driving while license revoked, fictitious information, resisting arrest, assault on a law enforcement officer and felony probation violation. No court date or bond amount were listed.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Injury to real property of the side of a house was reported in the 500 block of N.C. 105 Bypass, Boone.
July 31
ARREST: Michael Leon Washington Jr., 24, of 411 Dark Hollow Road, Elk Park, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Washington was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 4 court date.
ARREST: Miranda Victoria Miller, 27, of 7354 Three Top Road, Todd, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Miller was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 4 court date.
THEFT: Theft of tools was reported in the 200 block of Meadow Beauty Trail, Boone.
Aug. 1
ARREST: Shannon Lynette Barker, 44, of 221 Livestock Market Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on charges of no insurance and a revoked tag. Barker was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 22 court date.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 300 block of R.J. Aldridge Road, Banner Elk.
Aug. 2
ARREST: Erick David Reyes Montelongo, 26, of 1251 Brookshire Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with DUI. Montelongo was not issued a bond and was given a Sept. 18 court date.
ARREST: Gary Shane Perkins, 43, of 2338 Lumpkin Branch Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with drug/narcotic violations. Perkins was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
