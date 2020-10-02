The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 21
ARREST: Garry Joseph Cox, 42, of 283 Tyler Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Cox was released on a written promise and was given a Nov. 19 court date.
ARREST: Rachel Naomi Walls, 37, of 173 Cabin Hill Lane, Vilas, was arrested and charged with DUI. Walls was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 13 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Trespassing and larceny of trees were reported in the 200 block of Seminole Trail, Elk Park.
LARCENY: Larceny of various building materials was reported in the 400 block of Guy Ford Road, Sugar Grove.
FRAUD: Credit card fraud was reported in the 2000 block of Rich Mountain Road, Zionville.
Sept. 22
ARREST: Tracy Daniel Roark, 42, of 221 Minning Town Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roark was issued a $5,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
MISSING PERSON: A missing person was reported in the 200 block of the Blue Ridge Parkway, Deep Gap.
Sept. 23
ARREST: Angel Dawn Wellman, 42, of 4660 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. Wellman was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Motor vehicle theft of a Chevrolet Silverado, theft from a motor vehicle and larceny of various tools were reported in the 100 block of Hickory Lane, Boone.
Sept. 24
ARREST: Bailey Matthew Lupo, 20, of Tate Residence Hall, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon. Lupo was issued an Oct. 22 court date. No bond amount was listed.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of the bumper of a Toyota Rav 4 was reported in the 200 block of Ridge View Drive, Boone.
UNAUTHORIZED USE: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Silverstone Road, Zionville.
Sept. 25
ARREST: Conley Elwood Yates, 46, no address listed, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Yates was issued a $500 secured bond and a Nov. 13 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of glass was reported in the 600 block of Clint Norris Road, Boone.
Sept. 26
ARREST: Hannah Ruby Greer, 18, of 209 Miller Ridge Road, Todd, was arrested and charged with consuming alcohol by a person less than 19 and second-degree trespassing. Greer was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
ARREST: Shandi Leigh Buchanan, 34, of 843 East Center Ave., Mooresville, was arrested and charged with DUI. Buchanan was issued a Nov. 13 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Jason Wayne Porter II, 28, of 54 Boone Trail, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Porter was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Nov. 13 court date.
ARREST: Joesky O’Bryan Barnes, 31, of 2282 N.C. 18 S., Wilkes, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and parole violation. Barnes was issued a $500 secured bond and a Nov. 13 court date.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 100 block of New River Crossing, Boone.
Sept. 27
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking or entering, damage to property and misdemeanor larceny was reported in the 7000 block of Meat Camp Road, Todd.
LARCENY: Larceny of power tools was reported in the 100 block of Rocky Mountain Road, Boone.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a structure with golf balls was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 194 North, Boone.
Sept. 28
ARREST: Brandon Burkett, 29, of 768 Old Hartley Road, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Burkett was not issued a bond and was given a Nov. 12 court date.COMPILED BY KAYLA LASURE
