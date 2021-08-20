The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 2
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property was reported in the 9000 block of N.C. 105 South in Banner Elk.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 200 block of Martin Lane in Boone.
Aug. 9
ARREST: Cynthia Montelongo Marquez, 33, of 9266 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was arrested on orders for arrest on charges of speeding and driving while license revoked. Marquez was issued a Sept. 3 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
Aug. 11
ARREST: Jason Michael Burch, 39, of 575 Laurel Branch Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. No court date or bond amount was listed.
Aug. 12
ARREST: Thurman Allen Padgett, 51, of 286 Corbett McNeil Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to pay monies. Padgett was issued a Sept. 9 court date and a $203 secured bond.
ARREST: Andres Pablo Reeder, 25, of 1203 Laurel Fork Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Reeder was issued an Oct. 1 court date. Reeder was not issued a bond.
ARREST: Jed Logan Willingham, 20, of 1251 Ray Brown Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Willingham was issued a Sept. 17 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Kaila Sabrina Brooks, 25, of 321 Cross Mountain Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of misdemeanor larceny. Brooks was issued an Oct. 1 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Roy Cleve Mullins, 61, of 1100 Brown Road, Knoxville, Tenn., was arrested and charged with trafficking in opium or heroin, possession of a schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mullins was issued a Sept. 3 court date and a $50,000 secured bond.
Aug. 13
ARREST: James William McInnis, 42, of 202 Shoun St., Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with failure to appear. McInnis was issued a Nov. 12 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Ontario Jermale Keys, 21, of 5227 Summit Ave., Greensboro, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Keys was issued a Sept. 22 court date and a $500 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of two surf boards, tools and tactical gear was reported in the 1000 block of Deck Hill Road in Boone.
Aug. 14
ARREST: Stephen Elliot Jordan Jr., 34, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana. Jordan was issued a Sept. 16 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
Aug. 15
ARREST: Mason George Miller, 20, of 19 Goldenroad Drive, Carthage, was arrested and charged with consuming alcohol by a person who is 19/20 years old and resisting a public officer. Miller was issued an Oct. 1 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of Westside Drive in Boone.
