The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 26
ARREST: Dustin Ray Miller, 29, of 207 Don Hayes Road, Deep Gap, was arrested on an order for arrest on two counts of felony probation violation and a failure to pay child support charge. Miller was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a July 13 court date.
June 29
OFFENSE: An offense of someone dumping garbage onto another’s property was reported in the 200 block of Townsend Mountain Road, Banner Elk.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of crops was reported in the 4000 block of Wildcat Road, Deep Gap.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering a building was reported in the 200 block of Moss Hill Road, Boone.
June 30
ARREST: Lindsey Alisha Miller, 27, of 500 Cope Creek Road, Apt. 3, Sylva, was arrested and charged with aiding and abetting driving while license revoked impaired revocation. Miller was issued a $500 secured bond and an Aug. 7 court date.
ARREST: Robert Allen Hooper, 43, of 500 Cope Creek Road, Apt. 3, Sylva, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle. Hooper was issued a $10,000 secured bond and an Aug. 7 court date.
July 1
ARREST: Michael David Pederson, 38, of 293 Red Maple Lane, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on a driving while license revoked charge. Pederson was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 4 court date.
ARREST: Tony Moreno Balcazar, 31, of 5152 Bamboo Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Balcazar was released on a written promise and was given an Aug. 28 court date.
July 2
ARREST: Claude William Clark, 54, of 139 Patton Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespass. A bond amount and a court date weren’t listed.
ARREST: James Darrell Harmon, 50, of 256 Clavin Byers Road, Boone, was arrested on an order for arrest on two counts of assault on a government official/employee. Harmon was issued a $50,000 secured bond and a Sept. 4 court date.
ARREST: Ricky Wayne Harris, 18, of 122 Laurel Reach Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Harris was issued a $750 secured bond and a July 31 court date.
ARREST: Austin Michael Dyer, 23, of 295 Parkway Village Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with breaking or entering. Dyer was issued a $7,500 secured bond and an Aug. 28 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a building and larceny of two hand-stitched blankets, two hand-stitched quilts and four pillow shams were reported in the 200 block of Still Lake Road, Boone.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Husky cargo trailer and $29,000 worth of electrical tools and wiring was reported in the 4000 block of U.S. 321 South, Blowing Rock.
July 3
ARREST: Jonathan Brian Collins, 38, of 119 McNabb Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with misuse of a 911 system and resisting a public officer. Collins was issued a $2,000 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
ARREST: Michael Anthony Wright, 42, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with assault on a female and second-degree trespass. Wright was not issued a bond and was given a July 31 court date.
ARREST: William Cody Swift, 25, of 125 Green Farm Trail, Vilas, was arrested and charged with violation of a domestic violence protective order. Swift was not issued a bond and was given a Sept. 18 court date.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of $250 worth of gravel was reported in the 5000 block of Bamboo Road, Boone.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Burglary/breaking and entering and theft of an Apple computer, a Windows computer and Stihl lawn/yard/garden equipment were reported in the 1000 block of Rich Mountain Road, Zionville.
July 4
ARREST: Jennifer Tester Miller, 41, of 1090 Otis Wilson Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with three counts of breaking and entering a building and being intoxicated and disruptive. Miller was issued a $2,500 secured bond and an Aug. 7 court date.
July 5
ARREST: Emmett Bailey Smith, 19, of 1221 Rue Degas, Mandeville, La., was arrested and charged with DUI. Smith was released on a written promise and was given an Aug. 7 court date.
ARREST: William Cody Swift, 25, of 125 Green Farm Trail, Vilas, was arrested and charged with assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. Swift was not issued a bond and was given an Aug. 7 court date.
ARREST: Mekiah Shyanne Pulley, 20, of 1251 Brookshire Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault and communicating threats. Pulley was not issued a bond and was given a Sept. 18 court date.
ARREST: Manju Turay, 29, of 5006 Park Road, Apt. B, Charlotte, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Turay was not issued a bond and was given a Sept. 1 court date.
ARREST: Quinten Marley Koch, 20, of 148 Phipps Road, Rogersville, Tenn., was arrested and charged with DUI. Koch was released on a written promise and was given a Sept. 18 court date.
DEATH: An unattended death was reported in the 300 block of Fawn Drive, Boone.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of three clothing items, a ring, a food stamp card and a dog was reported in the 200 block of South Pine Run Road, Boone.
July 6
ARREST: Hannah Nicole Miller, 26, of 1392 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer. Miller was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
