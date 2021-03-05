The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 19
ARREST: Timothy W. Critcher, 47, of 1537 Burkett Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with federal methamphetamine conspiracy. Critcher was not issued a bond. No court date was listed.
ARREST: Jeffrey David Miller, 47, of 141 Scotts Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with five counts of federal methamphetamine conspiracy. Miller was not issued a bond. No court date was listed.
Feb. 22
ARREST: Thomas William Moody, 30, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and a probation violation. Moody was issued a March 3 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jake Allen Sheets, 29, of 150 Sheets Road, Hampton, Tenn., was arrested and charged with a probation violation. Sheets was issued a March 15 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of documents was reported in the 100 block of Long Street in Boone.
Feb. 23
ARREST: Amanda Rose Mcelya, 29, of 1204 Stoney Fork Road, Deep Gap, was arrested on an order for arrest. Mcelya was issued an April 30 court date and an $8,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Ethan Riley Branton, 23, of 107 Forget Me Knots Trail, Sugar Grove, was arrested on warrants for arrest on charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct and communicating threats. Branton was issued a March 23 court date and a $750 secured bond.
TRESPASSING: Trespassing was reported in the 3000 block of Blackberry Road in Lenoir.
COUNTERFEIT: Counterfeit/forged money was reported in the 1000 block of Aho Road in Blowing Rock.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of Adderall pills was reported in the 100 block of Eggers Lane in Boone.
Feb. 24
ARREST: Charles Wayne Bolick, 58, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen goods. Bolick was issued an April 1 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Terry Ray Whittington, 61, of 1805 Wilkesboro Blvd., Lenoir, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer. Whittington was issued a March 3 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: William Jesse Glenn, 31, of 140 Barnes Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested on an order for arrest on a charge of driving while license revoked. Glenn was issued an April 1 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Benjamin Lane Williams, 40, of 153 Short St., Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault on a female. Williams was issued an April 1 court date and was not given a bond.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 700 block of Justus Road in Banner Elk.
MULTIPLE OFFENSE: Breaking and entering into a building and theft of money and a backpack were reported in the 5000 block of U.S. 221 in Vilas.
Feb. 25
ARREST: Laquan Shameer Battle, 25, of 736 Cashier Road, Dacula, Ga., was arrested and charged with obtaining property under false pretenses. Battle was issued a Feb. 25 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
HARASSMENT: Harassing phone calls were reported in the 200 block of Hayes Wellborn Road in Deep Gap.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Breaking and entering into a building was reported in the 100 block of Laurel Reach Lane in Boone.
Feb. 26
ARREST: Rodolfo Ruiz, 23, of 211 Cranberry Creek Lane, Zionville, was arrested on an order for arrest. Ruiz was issued an April 1 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Samantha Oreane Pearson, 29, of 180-B Quail Ridge Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with failing to appear. Pearson was issued an April 1 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Nicholas David Gray, 36, of 101 Woodpecker Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Gray was issued an April 1 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny of a North Carolina driver’s license was reported in the 1000 block of U.S. 421 N. in Boone.
FRAUD: Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Cobblestone Bridge Lane in Banner Elk.
Feb. 27
ARREST: Tyler Franklin Townsend, 24, of 497 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with simple assault and injury to personal property. Townsend was issued an April 27 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Andrew Allen Adams, 35, of 530 Troy Norris Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. Adams was issued a March 22 court date and a $9,785 secured bond.
ARREST: Shane Wright Wilson, 34, of 199 Rhea Road, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing. Wilson was issued an April 1 court date and was not given a bond.
ARREST: Andres Pablo Reeder, 25, of 1203 Laurel Fork Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Reeder was issued an April 1 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Property damage was reported in the 100 block of Hodges Valley Road in Boone.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of a front bumper was reported in the 1000 block of Friendship Church Road in Boone.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game of an identity was reported in the 300 block of Bramble Lane in Sugar Grove.
FRAUD: Wire fraud of $16,000 was reported in the 500 block of Doe Ridge Road in Boone.
Feb. 28
ARREST: Rodney Byron Greer Sr., 54, of 254 Seminole Trail, Elk Park, was arrested and charged with breaking or entering and injury to real property. Greer was issued an April 1 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Joseph Thomas Clovis Bell, 31, of 429 Joe Farthing Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with two counts of failure to appear. Bell was issued an April 6 court date and a $800 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking or entering and larceny of an ATV were reported in the 1000 block of Flat Top Road in Blowing Rock.
